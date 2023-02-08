Booing, Heckling, Yelling And Laughter At US President Joe Biden's State Of Union Address

US President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, delivered his second State of the Union address that marked the dramatic moments with newly-divided Congress lawmakers, mocking, booing and hurling criticism at his administration. While Biden touted his administration’s achievements, and agenda for the year 2023 to rebuild the economy and American infrastructure, he emphasised on uniting the nation as the biggest challenge for his government.

While Biden did not officially use the platform to announce whether he will re-run for the office, he noted that the Americans shall give him a chance to serve for another four years, an appeal that resonated with gaffes as Biden spoke from the podium. “Let’s finish the job,” he said, apparently setting the theme for his speech.

Mocks, gaffes, and booing at Biden

On Tuesday, Biden resorted to yelling at the camera multiple times to fiercely deter his critics as he emphasised that America's story was of progress and resilience. “We’re not finished yet by any stretch of the imagination,” he declared, as Republicans heard his speech sitting expressionless. US leader, 80, noted that his administration is continuing the fight for COVID-19 recovery efforts, gun control, his tax plan, and consumer protections across several American industries.

Rep lawmaker yell at Biden

As Biden spoke about the debt ceiling, which Republicans had opposed calling to slash Medicare and Social Security, boos filled the House Chamber. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene yelled at Biden multiple times looking into the camera. Biden, however, fought through the ruckus and hastily added, "some Republicans." “I guess we all agree, [cuts to] Social Security and Medicare are off the table," US President stressed. Most Republicans including House Leader Kevin McCarthy had distanced themselves from Biden's plan of spending cuts.

Laughter at Biden's oil narrative

US President during the speech reiterated that he was steering America out of the oil crisis wreaked by the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. He claimed that the oil firms were making “$200 billion” and spending those funds on the stock. Once again, Biden called for the American oil companies to focus on domestic production, as Republicans chuckled, and his Vice President Kamal Harris struggled to suppress a giggle.

We must be the nation we’ve always been at our best.



Optimistic. Hopeful. Forward-looking.



It’s time to finish the job. pic.twitter.com/dyHp49G2cd — President Biden (@POTUS) February 8, 2023

“When I talked to some of them they said ‘well we’re afraid you’re going to shut down all the oil wells and oil refineries anyway, so why should we invest in them?’ I said we are going to need oil for at least another decade,' said Biden. The latter had directed the Federal Trade Commission to investigate oil and gas companies for high prices, and had earlier asked tweeted that oil corporations must immediately cut costs for Americans as gas prices exceeded $5 a gallon.