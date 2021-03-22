'Border Is Closed': Biden Admin Sends Clear Message To Migrants Amid Mounting Criticism

The United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on March 21 has said that the Biden administration's message to migrants is "border is closed". He urged the migrants to not come to the US in the middle of the pandemic. He further said that the journey is "dangerous" and the authorities are building safe, orderly and humane ways to address the issue of vulnerable children. He in an interview with ABC News This week has laid down the blame for the migrant crisis on former President Trump administration.

US-Mexico 'border closed'

Republicans have blamed the Biden administration has caused problems by reversing the immigration policy of the Trump administration. Republican Representative John Katko on March 15 had visited the southern border to monitor the situation and he had described the situation as a crisis. Alejandro Mayorkas has said that the situation is very challenging and difficult now due to the Trump administration's moves. He said that the border is not open and the migrants should not come to the southern border. He added that the administration is building a system so that needs of vulnerable children can be addressed. He further added that the administration is using "Title 42" to send back migrants across the border due to the pandemic but they are not sending young and vulnerable children.

President Joe Biden on March 22 in an interview with ABC News said that his message to migrants would be "Don't come over". He added that the people should not leave their town, city or community. The US president received criticism after the number of unaccompanied teens and children had crossed the border.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday had expressed his desire to visit the US-Mexico border. Biden told reporters in the White House that he would "at some point" go to the border so that he gets to know about the border facilities. The Biden administration is struggling to manage a growing humanitarian and political challenge at the US- Mexico border. The White House also points to Biden's decision to deploy the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support efforts to process the growing number of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the border. Biden administration officials have repeatedly laid blame for the current situation on the previous administration, arguing that Biden inherited a mess resulting from President Donald Trump's undermining and weakening of the immigration system.

