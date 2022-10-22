Boris Johnson Has Backing Of More Than 100 Tory MPs, Claim Key Allies To Ex-British PM

Former British Prime Minster, who flew economy to head to the UK to secure his premiership bid, has reportedly received the backing of 100 Tory MPs that would progress him to the final stage of the Conservative leadership race, his closest allies claimed. Johnson's parliamentary private secretary, Sir James Duddridge, said on Twitter: "New - Boris Johnson has more than 100 backers."

Thus far, fifty-three Tory MPs have endorsed him publicly, and therefore the recent claims have sparked widespread speculations on Twitter with Rishi Sunak backers arguing, "Where are these MPs?" Some MPs also expressed skepticism about Johnson garnering 100 backers, labelling it ‘hogwash’ and ‘absolute garbage," according to the British press.

Johnson's key allies appeared to 'desert him' earlier today

The speculations were rife as former British Chancellor Rishi Sunak was expected to confirm his candidacy to lead the Conservative party, as well as for prime minister "soon", campaign sources told the British Broadcasting Corp. The outlet is also reporting that Boris Johnson's campaign team has confirmed that he has got 100 Tory supporters and can appear on the ballot if he wants. These backers have not publicly declared their support, it went on to add.

Earlier today, Johnson's key allies including the ex-Brexit leaders deserted the ex-UK premier. In a big blow to Johnson’s ambition of becoming the next prime minister, his former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, and chief Brexit negotiator David Frost publicly threw weight behind Sunak. They urged that the Tories must "move on" and warned of risks of "chaos and confusion" that ensued last year. “He [Rishi Sunak] would mark a big change in ‘feel’ from the Boris years. That’s what we now need. Let’s get behind Rishi," Frost said on Twitter, publicly withdrawing support for the ex-premier of Britain's bid.

Johnson’s former chief of staff, Steve Barclay, also came out in support of Sunak, joining the longest continuously serving MP Sir Peter Bottomley. "I’m backing Rishi Sunak to be the leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister. Our country faces significant economic challenges and Rishi is best placed to address this," he wrote on his official Twitter handle. Raab, in turn, warned the Conservative Party members not to plunge the country into a Partygate 'Groundhog Day' by bringing back ex-PM Johnson at 10 Downing Street. The ongoing federal inquiries into Johnson's party gate scandals were a “fundamental hurdle” in his ambition of becoming leader again, the ex-Deputy PM claimed, in an interview with The Independent.