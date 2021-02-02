Boris Johnson, WHO Chief Among Others Wish UK's 'hero' Tom Moore A Speedy Recovery

Best wishes for speedy recovery have been pouring in since it was revealed that UK’s ‘hero’ who drove a record-breaking fundraising campaign, Captain Tom Moore was hospitalised with COVID-19 on January 31. From UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, several internet users and government officials said their thoughts are with Moore.

Hannah Ingram-Moore revealed in a statement posted on Twitter that her father, who had hoped to raise 1,000 pounds, but raised nearly 33 million pounds for UK’s National Health Service (NHS) amid COVID-19 pandemic last year, has been admitted to Bedford Hospital because he needed “additional help” with his breathing.

UK Prime Minister told reporters during a visit to northern England, "I spoke to the family last night, and all I can say is Captain Tom Moore has been an inspiration to everybody in this country during this pandemic. Our thoughts and our prayers are now with him and with his family."

My thoughts are with @captaintommoore and his loving family and friends. You and the @NHSuk health professionals supporting you are true heroes and shining examples of the spirit needed to overcome #COVID19. https://t.co/1PikfPFTDU — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 31, 2021

My thoughts are very much with @CaptainTomMoore and his family. You’ve inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery. https://t.co/Gm0S07umgd — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 31, 2021

.@captaintommoore's strength, compassion & determination have been a huge inspiration throughout the #COVID19 pandemic.



I wish him a quick & full recovery. https://t.co/TKBhQY5Rdt — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 1, 2021

On behalf of everyone in the Royal Air Force, we send @captaintommoore our very best wishes and hope he makes a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/TC2rSFdd9f — Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) February 1, 2021

We’re all rooting for you, @CaptainTomMoore. E x https://t.co/66avgKXGzF — Dame Eleanor Laing 🤲😷↔️ (@eleanor4epping) January 31, 2021

He inspired us all as we faced the first wave of the pandemic together. Hope and pray for his full and speedy recovery from COVID and pneumonia. https://t.co/2U84xeaLeb — Arlene Foster #WeWillMeetAgain (@DUPleader) January 31, 2021

Sending my thoughts and prayers to @CaptainTomMoore and family. Get well soon 🙏🏽 https://t.co/BkVsrGtmtG — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) January 31, 2021

Get better soon Tom. You embody our community spirit & inspire us all. You are with the best healthcare workers in the world https://t.co/pJoydOCUBr — Claudia Webbe MP (@ClaudiaWebbe) January 31, 2021

Who is Captain Tom Moore?

Fondly known as ‘Captain Tom’ was even knighted by Queen Elizabeth II, scored a No.1 single, wrote an autobiography, set up a charity had attempted to walk one hundred times on his garden before his 100th birthday on April 30, 2020, with the help of a walker.

Months after gaining the fame as the nation’s hero amid the challenging times of the global health crisis, his daughter revealed that over the past few weeks, Captain Tom had been treated for pneumonia and had tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Ingram-Moore also informed that he is currently being treated in a ward and not in an intensive care unit (ICU).

“The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible,” she said, informing about her father who became the emblem of hope for Britain.

Born and brought up in Yorkshire, Moore also served in Asia during World War II. However, since breaking his hip, the retired captain has to use a walker to move around. But during his treatments in the past, Moore reportedly voiced his gratitude towards the incredible service by NHS staff and since then, hoped to do something in return. Therefore, amid the unprecedented outbreak of the novel coronavirus, when the UK had the fifth-highest death toll in the world, the public health service was overwhelmed. According to Moore, the state-funded medical service would be helped by more money and therefore, he started the fundraiser campaign.

