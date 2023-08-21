Boston Couple's Dog Chews Up Groom's Passport Before Couples' Wedding In Italy

The classic example of 'My dog ate my homework' stands as one of the most time-honoured excuses, but 'My dog ate my passport' appears to be a novel addition. This is precisely the scenario described by a pair residing in Massachusetts in the US, and the situation has jeopardised the couples' prospects of marrying in Europe.

Donato Frattaroli, hailing from South Boston, along with his soon-to-be spouse, visited the municipal building last Thursday. Their purpose was to complete the necessary paperwork for their upcoming wedding, slated for August 31 in Italy. This timing coincides with their departure date, merely a little over a week away, reported WCVB local news outlet.

A few hours subsequent to their city hall visit, a distressing incident transpired at the couple's residence. Chickie, their one-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever, embarked on a destructive journey through several pages of Frattaroli's passport.

In light of this predicament, Frattaroli and his fiancée promptly reached out to state authorities for assistance, aiming to ensure their timely arrival at the wedding altar in Italy.

Wedding likely to be held sans groom

"I'm just a little stressed," Frattaroli told the outlet on Saturday. "Luckily, Congressman (Stephen) Lynch's office and Sen. (Ed) Markey's office have been super responsive. They've been in touch, at least with me and the State Department, to try to expedite things and get a new passport. Keep my fingers crossed and, hopefully, everything will work itself out."

Their flight to Italy is slated for departure on Friday. Frattaroli expressed that should he fail to secure his expedited passport prior to the flight, his fiancée and the entire assembly of wedding attendees will journey to Italy in his absence.

In the unfortunate event that the passport doesn't arrive in time for Frattaroli to participate in the wedding proceedings, he plans to warmly receive his fiancée and the wedding guests upon their return to the United States.