Boston's Famous Skinny House Up For Sale Again For Whopping $1.2 Million

After a gap of four years, Boston's famous Skinny House is up for sale again for a whopping $1.2 million. As per the report, the vertically rectangular-shaped house, which dates back to the late 19th century, was last sold in 2017 for $9,00,000 - which was $5,000 higher than its asking price. The house, located at 44 Hull Street in the North End of Boston, is about 1,165 square feet (108 square meters) and barely 10 feet (3 meters) wide at its widest point. The humble abode narrows in the back and has a master suite, guest bedroom, and full-sized basement plus a private roof deck. Also, the house offers updated appliances, hardwood floors and exposed brick, and a Juliet balcony facing private gardens.

Three-storey house boasts of a master bedroom and full-sized kitchen

The house does not have a front door which means guests enter through a private side door. It also has a full-sized kitchen complete with bespoke cabinetry and a stone countertop, with a modest dining area on the same floor. The second floor holds the living area and the house’s only bathroom. The third floor is dedicated to living space and a bedroom. Lastly, the upper floor of the house has only a master bedroom. The house's narrowest interior point is 6.2 feet across, close enough to allow an adult to touch opposing walls. Listing agent Carmela Laurella of CL Properties said she is overwhelmed to see the interest the property has already received since it went up for sale Monday, August 9.

House was built after American Civil War in the 19th century

According to local legend, the home was originally built as a spite house shortly after the American Civil War whereby one brother built the house to block his sibling’s view of the local scenery. According to the Boston Business Journal, at least 30 Massachusetts homes have recently sold for $200,000 above their asking price. It also reported that a four-bedroom Victorian in Cambridge between Harvard Square and Porter Square went on the market in early June with a $2,575,000 price tag. A week later, it was already under agreement for $3.5 million - $925,000 more than the asking price.

Image Credits: Boston Proper Real Estate/Facebook