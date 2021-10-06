Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali's Rare Drawings Sell For $1 Million At Auction In US

Muhammad Ali, the majestic heavyweight champion whose fast fists and lively personality transformed sports and enthralled the world, was little known for his paintings. On October 6, a boxing sketch by the late philanthropist was sold for more than $4,25,000 at an auction in New York. According to RTE News, the sketch was drawn by the legendary boxer in 1978 and was named 'Sting Like a Bee'. "Ref, he did float like a butterfly and sting like a bee! Yes, if you were smart you run like me!" reads the speech bubble from a fighter beat out by a player whose arms are raised in triumph. Also, the report said that the pre-sale estimate was around times less than the actual selling price. It was estimated that the painting would be sold around $40,000 to $60,000, and a new world auction record for an Ali original artwork. According to RTE, a 1979 red, white and blue painting on canvas, with the expression "I Love You America," was auctioned for $150,000. While a 1967 sketch analysing Islam to Christianity fetched $24,000. "It was an honour to offer such a rare and unique opportunity to acquire original works by 'The Greatest of All Time', Muhammad Ali. Naturally, we are delighted with the phenomenal results of today's sale," said Director of Bonhams Popular Culture Department, Helen Hall, in a statement released after the auction on October 6.

"The artworks depicting subjects close to his heart: boxing, civil rights, religion, world peace and humanitarianism were all treated with equal vigour by bidders, with 26 of the 28 original works selling. Of particular note was, of course, the top lot Sting like a bee which sold for $425,312, ten times the low estimate and a world record at auction for an Ali painting," added the statement released by Bonhams. According to a Bonhams, privately owned international auction house and one of the world's oldest and largest auctioneers of fine art and antiques, the decorated boxer and celebrated activist, Ali harboured a lifelong passion for the arts. In 1967, the athlete produced a series of drawings for Avant Garde magazine, which serve as visual manifestations of his fervour for civil rights activism. A decade later in 1977, he returned to the craft of artmaking at the encouragement of Rodney Hilton Brown, author of Muhammad Ali: The Untold Story: Painter, Poet and Prophet.

Image: Instagram/Bonhams Popular Culture/AP