US: Boy Not Allowed Inside His House Amid COVID-19 As He Fails To Make It To 'the List'

A hilarious post by a Reddit user complaining about not being allowed in his own home has taken the internet by storm. The user posted a photograph of a signboard made by his family enlisting of people allowed inside his home. Along with the picture, the user wrote that his parent won't let him inside the house as "he wasn’t on the list."

The picture posted on April 13 shows the signboard which read, “Due to Coronavirus, we are self-isolating. No one may enter except Ryan Reynolds, Kim Quintero, Thor and those firefighter guys holding puppies who are in that calendar.” The goofy gesture by the family has left everybody in splits. While people were familiar with Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, many posted curious comments about Kim Quintero, who happens to be a local meteorologist.

The post has received nearly 74 thousand likes and 896 comments since it was posted. Commenting on the post, one user wrote, "Agreed. If Thor shows up at my door I have a spare mask and a long-distance high five waiting." Another wrote, " if the house is on fire, the puppy requirement is relaxed.” Yet another wrote, "I saw the name and realized I went to school with her in Fresno. Small world!"

This comes as the deadly COVID-19 has infected 5,87,173 across the US. Speaking to international media, President Donald Trump said that he had the “total” authority to decide how and when to reopen the US economy after weeks of tough social distancing guidelines aimed at fighting the new coronavirus.

The comments came not long after Democratic leaders in the Northeast and along the West Coast announced separate state compacts to coordinate their efforts to scale back stay-at-home orders or reopen businesses on their own timetables. Governors from both parties were quick to push back against Trump's comments, noting they had primary responsibility for ensuring public safety in their states and would decide when it's safe to begin a return to normal operations.

