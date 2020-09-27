Brain-eating Microbe Infests Water Systems In The US, Warning Issued

On September 26, the US issued a warning advisory to immediately halt the use of tap water for drinking after it was found tainted with a deadly brain-eating microbe. In a statement, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality warned the Brazosport Water Authority that the water systems were infested with dangerous naegleria fowleri, sinister amoeba blobs that engulf the human brain. The advisory was particularly stressed for the water supply from Houston’s Lake Jackson after a 6-year-old boy succumbed to a serious condition that triggered after drinking infested tap water at the suburban Houston community.

Customers within the Brazosport Water Authority service area, including the City of Lake Jackson, who use private wells for water service—and are not also physically connected to the public water supply—are not impacted by the current advisory.



More Info: https://t.co/gc2EZ6mE5b — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (@TCEQ) September 26, 2020

Texas Children's Hospital in Houston on Saturday alerted the authorities of the brain-eating amoeba found as the cause of death of Josiah McIntyre, according to an NBC agency report. A spokeswoman at the hospital Jenn Jacome confirmed the case of tainted water supply, although the privacy laws prohibited her from discussing the issue in detail. Later, the city officials of Lake Jackson, Texas, said in a statement that "a rare and often fatal brain-eating amoeba", it identified as naegleria fowleri, was detected in the water and caused the death of a boy. Immediately, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the freshwater swimmers to stay away from the lake.

TCEQ Investigators are on the scene in Lake Jackson to conduct water sampling.



The Brazosport Water Authority has lifted the Do Not Use Water Advisory for all areas except Lake Jackson. #TakeCareOfTexas pic.twitter.com/5pOk0sHGOE — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (@TCEQ) September 26, 2020

Read: Biden Compares Trump To Hitler's Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels Ahead Of Debate

Read: Bio Highlights Of Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's High Court Pick

Additionally, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality prohibited people from using water for consumption except for for flushing toilets in Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, and Rosenberg, Clemens and Wayne Scott state prison units and the Dow Chemical-Freeport. Lake Jackson city was a site of authority's water treatment plant and gets its water sourced from the Brazos River in the city, an AP report confirmed. Further, the CDC sent water samples from the splash pad storage tank for testing to TCEQ that detected Brazos water systems as positive to the amoeba. Lake Jackson officials instantly issued a disaster declaration for the city.

CORRECTION: At 10 PM Friday the Brazosport Water Authority was informed of potential Naegleria Fowleri in the water supply.



DO NOT USE ADVISORY: Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens & TDCJ Wayne Scott. https://t.co/CQB99XRhak — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (@TCEQ) September 26, 2020

99 percent fatality rate

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory, the naegleria fowleri was a deadly single-celled living organism that could infest the soil as well as water and enters the body via the nose. It then migrates to the individual’s brain. While drinking contaminated water does not cause the community infection, the patient is known to get critical as the amoeba eats away the brain tissue, causing the dangerous amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). The condition has an alarming 99 percent fatality rate according to a Medicine Net journal, that describes it as similar to bacterial or viral meningitis. The authorities managed to lift the Do Not Use advisory across some states after intense water plant treatment, they, however, exempted the use of water from the Brazosport water system which is being thoroughly flushed by the authorities. It remains unclear for how long the water would be unsafe for use.

Read: US CDC Retracts Warning On Airborne Transmission Of COVID After Posting It 'mistakenly'

Read: US CDC Announces Reversal Of Controversial Change In COVID-19 Testing Advice