Brazil President Bolsonaro Congratulates Joe Biden, Says 'ready To Work With You'

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on December 15 congratulated the United States President-elect Joe Biden for his victory. This development comes after the US electoral college votes formalized Biden's victory. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Brazilian President said that he will be ready to work with a new government and the US-Brazil alliance.

Bolsonaro congratulates Biden

“I will be ready to work with the new government and continue to build a Brazil-USA alliance, in defense of sovereignty, democracy and freedom around the world, as well as in economic-commercial integration for the benefit of our peoples”, wrote Bolsonaro in his tweet. He also termed the US as ‘land of the free and the home of the brave’, when he congratulated the upcoming President.

During the tenure of Donald Trump, President Bolsonaro announced that the country’s relations with the United States are currently at their best. The US and Brazil also signed three trade facilitation agreements during a virtual summit. Speaking at the summit organised by US Chamber of Commerce, Bolsonaro said that the Brazil-US relations have elevated to “its best moment ever”. Trump had repeatedly expressed his wish to boost ties with Brazil, a country led by far-right leader, to provide a counterweight to Beijing.

However, Bolsonaro’s relations with Biden were highlighted when during the first presidential debate, Biden said that if the devastating fires in the Amazon continue then the South American Nation would face “significant economic consequences” for its neglect. As per reports, Biden called upon foreign countries to help Brazil with a $20 billion aid and added that if the country fails to halt the destruction of the forest then it should face repercussions. Brazilian President slammed Biden for his comments. Bolosonaro, who is a Trump ally, called Biden's comments on the Amazon deforestation ‘disastrous’.

After massive campaigns by both sides, the US witnessed a nailbiting election battle between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. With record mail-in ballots being polled amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the results were inconclusive on November 3, as millions of ballots remained to be counted. However, slowly and steadily, the states that were pending turned blue for Biden, with his home state Pennsylvania being the one that earmarked him as the 46th President of the US.

