Brazil President Lula Da Silva Lands In Washington For White House Meeting With Joe Biden

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva touched down in Washington on February 9 (local time) for a highly anticipated meeting with US President Joe Biden in the White House. The Brazilian President was accompanied by his wife, First Lady Janja Lula Da Silva. The world leaders are expected to focus on strengthening democracy in both countries and are also expected to talk about climate-related issues. The Member of the Chamber of Deputies in Brazil, Helder Ignacio Salomão took to Twitter to share the visuals of the moment the Brazilian President and the First Lady landed in the US.

“President Lula arrives in the United States for a broad social and economic agenda with President Biden. #PT43Anos #LulaDoBrasilEDoMundo,” Salomão wrote on Twitter. In the picture, the duo can be seen stepping outside the presidential aircraft and the two guards can be seen holding the flags of the US and Brazil. The meeting between Lula and Biden is highly anticipated since their predecessors, former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and former US President Donald Trump shared strong ties with each other. Both the former presidents even caused a major hindrance when Lula and Biden assumed their respective offices.

O presidente Lula chega aos Estados Unidos para ampla agenda social e econômica com o presidente Biden. #PT43Anos #LulaDoBrasilEDoMundo pic.twitter.com/dunBI5kk2a — Helder Salomão (@heldersalomao) February 9, 2023

Lula expects a ‘productive relationship’

The Brazilian President is expecting to build a “very productive” relationship with Biden as he gears up to meet the US President. “Good morning. Today I meet with President Biden, @POTUS , at the White House. It will be our first meeting and I hope a very productive relationship, for the good of the people of our countries,” Lula wrote on Twitter. The Brazilian President also shared a photograph from his meeting with United States Senator, Bernie Sanders. President Lula revealed that he and the Senator from Vermont talked about democracy and trade union movements. “With @SenSanders , who I had the pleasure of meeting live today. We had talked in a video meeting before. We talk about democracy, the trade union movement and better rights and jobs for workers,” Lula wrote on Twitter.