‘Breakthrough Infections’: US CDC Detects 5,800 COVID Cases In ‘fully Vaccinated People'

US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday identified close to 5,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the fully vaccinated people with a two-dose shot. Of those infected, at least 396 patients, approximately 7 percent of the total infections, required immediate hospital admission. As many as 74 patients succumbed to the severity of the symptoms despite fully vaccinated, multiple US news agencies reported. In what the CDC called instances of ‘breakthrough infections’ [military phrase for an offensive assault that penetrates the defensive line] that impacted vaccinated population from among 66 million Americans.

CDC health officials called the rare scenario of covid infections to have occurred among “a very small subset” of the vaccinated individuals, which represented about 0.008 percent of the inoculated population. This is in line with expectations as the jabs aren’t totally foolproof, the CDC reiterated.

Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UC Davis Health, Dr. Dean Blumberg, said in a televised address that no vaccine works 100 percent of the time, and there are many reasons for that including one’s immune system. He reminded the vaccinated population of the need to continue to wear their masks and practice health hygiene. He also recommended social distancing, where appropriate. Blumberg, although, told the presenter that the symptomatic infection among the vaccinated population was less severe as compared to the unprotected people.

Several states in the US were yet to compile the total number of ‘breakthrough’ cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom told a press conference, Thursday, speaking in context to his state California in view of reports about COVID-19 infecting vaccinated people. A US county of San Mateo, meanwhile, identified 44 such cases. Another Contra Costa County reported 91 cases, of which 46 were asymptomatic and 45 symptomatic, according to several reports. Separate research carried by the UC Los Angeles stated that there were at least seven of the total 14,990 fully vaccinated healthcare workers that tested positive just 2 weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Pfizer's efficacy on American Indians 'less than 1%'

When enquired about the cause of the vaccinated people contracting the coronavirus, CDC told US’ CNN network that the health officials were still determining the exact reason and was looking for patterns based on patient age and gender, location, type of vaccine, variants, and other factors. In an email, it said, that no unexpected patterns as such were identified in terms of demographics or vaccine characteristics. In its clinical trial results, Pfizer said that its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2 was 95 percent effective against preventing the laboratory-confirmed novel coronavirus infection. However in its ‘Clinical Trial Demographic Information’ Pfizer does say that the jab was most effective on the White population 81.9 percent, and least on American Indian or Alaska Native, less than 1 percent. With respect to age, the vaccine had only 3 percent efficacy in 75 years and older.