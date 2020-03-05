The Debate
'Brilliant': Jill Biden Protects Joe During Victory Speech, Becomes Internet Sensation

US News

Joe Biden's wife, Dr Jill Biden was applauded widely by netizens for “protecting her man” while the protesters tried to disrupt Joe's speech on March 3.

Jill Biden

Former United States Vice President, Joe Biden's wife, Dr Jill Biden was applauded widely by netizens for “protecting her man” while protesters tried to disrupt Joe's speech on March 3. In a drastic change for Democratic presidential race, Joe emerged as the new frontrunner after thrashing victory in Super Tuesday and winning in at least nine states. However, while he was addressing the enthusiastic crowd, some protesters stepped on stage with signs saying “Let Dairy Die” and Jill shielded her husband before the demonstrators were finally wrestled off the stage by Joe's adviser, Symone Sanders. 

Netizens applaud Symone, Jill

Former Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris' daughter, Meena also posted the video of the incident and applauded Symone Sanders for running on stage and tackle the protesters to the ground. People also poured love on Jill Biden for standing up for the Democratic frontrunner.

Symone Sanders later addressed the people who applauded her bravery by saying that she had broken a nail on Super Tuesday. She later even posted a video at the shop to restore the nail. 

