'Brilliant': Jill Biden Protects Joe During Victory Speech, Becomes Internet Sensation

Former United States Vice President, Joe Biden's wife, Dr Jill Biden was applauded widely by netizens for “protecting her man” while protesters tried to disrupt Joe's speech on March 3. In a drastic change for Democratic presidential race, Joe emerged as the new frontrunner after thrashing victory in Super Tuesday and winning in at least nine states. However, while he was addressing the enthusiastic crowd, some protesters stepped on stage with signs saying “Let Dairy Die” and Jill shielded her husband before the demonstrators were finally wrestled off the stage by Joe's adviser, Symone Sanders.

YO, Jill Biden is FEARLESS.



These two protesters rushed the stage, and Jill had her man's back.



Nice to see that.

You'll never see Melania do that. pic.twitter.com/wG0xHobFyk — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 4, 2020

Netizens applaud Symone, Jill

Former Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris' daughter, Meena also posted the video of the incident and applauded Symone Sanders for running on stage and tackle the protesters to the ground. People also poured love on Jill Biden for standing up for the Democratic frontrunner.

Just witnessed protestors rushing the stage, Jill Biden jumped in front of her husband and puts her arms out.

She put her body between the protestor and her husband.



Somehow, I don’t see Melania doing this. — MommaT (@tweetmommybop) March 4, 2020

Just wow.

Bring in in our new First Lady-

FEARLESS, brilliant, benevolent, dignified and accomplished.

How do you spell fierce?

J-I-L-L B-I-D-E-N!



Jill Biden defends husband, Joe as protesters crash the stage.#Fightlikeagirl #SuperTuesday #TeamBiden #JillBiden #Biden2020 pic.twitter.com/sNnFyV9v7h — ❤️🧡💛𝕄𝕚𝕒💚💙💜 (@mommamia1217) March 4, 2020

If Joe Biden wins the election Jill Biden will be a HUGE improvement over Melania Trump as FLOTUS and actually have a real platform for good

#JillBiden — Mayday Mindy🌹🌊 (@maydaymindy9) March 4, 2020

If any NFL teams are scouting for a right guard, Jill Biden is available. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 4, 2020

Dr. Jill Biden has no idea if this person has a weapon and she ain't waiting to find out. 💪 pic.twitter.com/AXBhlkbMjI — YesBiscuit (@YesBiscuit) March 4, 2020

If Joe Biden does become our next President, the cost of Secret Service will quite a bit lower.#JillBiden — Joel Keith (@JustMessinWitYa) March 4, 2020

Y’all see Symone Sanders come off the line like a pro bowl linebacker. Geesh. pic.twitter.com/2Fib5ZqLoN — Billy Michael Honor (@BillyMHonor) March 4, 2020

Bill Belichick watching Symone Sanders take down that protestor pic.twitter.com/s83budAcca — Dan Crenshaw's Eyepatch (@DansEyepatch) March 4, 2020

Symone Sanders later addressed the people who applauded her bravery by saying that she had broken a nail on Super Tuesday. She later even posted a video at the shop to restore the nail.

I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 4, 2020

I made it to the nail shop. pic.twitter.com/TGelw07EaV — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 4, 2020

