Brittney Griner Makes First Public Statement Since Released By Russia

US' WNBA star Brittney Griner made her first-ever official statement on December 16 since her release from the Russian jail after a controversial prisoner swap organised by US President Joe Biden. In a statement on Instagram, Griner said that "the last 10 months have been a battle at every turn."

Further, she noted, "Feels so good to be home." Griner explained how she survived 10 months of Russian imprisonment as well as her plans moving forward now that she was back in America.

"I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going," Griner said. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help," Griner said.

Griner thanked her wife, members of the WNBA, US officials and President Biden for their efforts to secure her release. "President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too," Griner said. "I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. Every family deserves to be whole." Her remark came as just a day ago she left the military medical facility in Texas.

WNBA star Griner exchanged with Merchant of Death

Russia has exchanged the WNBA star Griner with the arms dealer dubbed as Merchant of Death in a high-level prisoner swap. The US released the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, a decision slammed by many including former President Donald Trump. Griner's release was the top goal for President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price — and left behind an American ex-Marine jailed for nearly four years in Russia.

Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, and she faced months of imprisonment after her arrest on drug charges in Moscow. The eight-time all-star centre with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medallist was convicted on Aug. 4 as Russia's FSB officers found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. Her jail time brought unprecedented attention to the population of wrongful detainees in Russian penal colonies.

Biden took to Twitter to officially announce the release of Griner as he wrote: “Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home."