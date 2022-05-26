Brittney Griner's Partner Urges US To Take Necessary Steps To Release Athlete From Russia

After the American Basketball player Brittney Griner was detained by Russia in February, her partner Cherelle Griner urged US President Joe Biden to secure her partner's release and do everything it takes to get her back to the United States from Russia. During an interview that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America, Cherelle said that Brittney has become a pawn in the game of politics. Following her arrest, a Russian court ordered Brittney Griner's pretrial imprisonment to be extended until at least June. She was accused of smuggling considerable amounts of a narcotic substance by Russian officials and has been sentenced to up to ten years in prison. The Biden administration said earlier this month that Griner is being held illegally.

Cherelle has discussed her partner's situation with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but not with President Joe Biden. Blinken earlier stated that the State Department is working on the case 24/7 and that Cherelle Griner should reach out if she has any questions. Cherelle, on the other hand, is unsure whether her wife is a priority the way Blinken describes. She said Blinken stated that Brittney is his main priority, but she would like to witness it for herself.

She hasn't spoken to Brittney on the phone since she was arrested. Cherelle said that it was Brittney who broke the news to her. She claimed that at around 2:00 am that morning, when she was detained Brittney began texting her, stating, "They have me in this room. I don’t know what’s going on." Cherelle replied back stating, "Who are they and what room?" Brittney Griner's wife has only been allowed to interact with her sporadically via letters in the months after her arrest. She claimed that they have been able to contact through letters on an intermittent basis.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday that a consular representative from their embassy in Moscow was able to visit Brittney Griner on the margins of her court hearing in Moscow. He further claimed that they have stressed that one-time consular visits are insufficient, according to AP News. Aside from Brittney, Paul Whelan, who is a corporate security executive from Michigan is another American held in Russia unfairly.

