Brooklyn Subway Shooting: Social Media Lauds Security Camera Installer Who Alerted Police

The Brooklyn subway shooter Frank R. James has been arrested by New York Police outside a Manhattan liquor shop on Wednesday after a surveillance camera technician saw the perpetrator walking down the sidewalk in broad daylight. The 21-year-old security camera installer, Zak Dahhan has reported the incident to the police, who was conducting maintenance on a store's cameras. According to a Fox News report, Dahhan saw James going through the crowded East Village district with a bag over his shoulder. He later called the cops, and policemen from the Ninth Precinct apprehended James without injuring anybody else.

Dahhan, who was the first to notice the accused, conducted an impromptu news conference on 1st Avenue and informed the media of the situation. He told the media, “If someone does not stop him, he’ll hurt more people," ANI reported. He went on to say, “If you smoke one cigar, you're gonna want to smoke two cigars, you know? Like, this guy is gonna do it again if we don't catch him, and we catch him. Thank God!”

Following the interview with the media, he was escorted by police for an official statement.

Furthermore, as per the Associated Press report, the perpetrator, Frank R. James, called the cops and told them about his whereabouts. Furthermore, police told The Associated Press that James had called the city's "crime stoppers" hotline and reported his location. James had openly fired at a Brooklyn subway train during the busy hours on Tuesday morning, which evolved into a horrific tragedy wounding more than two dozen passengers.

Security camera installer lauded for heroic act on social media

In addition to this, after apprehending the accused James, Zak Dahhan emerged as a hero in the locality. According to an ANI report, the crowd continued to applaud the young man and call him a "hero". As videos surfaced on Wednesday showing him spotting Frank James soon before his arrest, he was hailed on social media too.

Brooklyn subway shooting

Meanwhile, the Chief of Detectives of the New York Police Department (NYPD), James Essig stated that the culprit had hurled smoke bombs aboard the train and shot his gun at least 33 times, injuring at least 10 individuals. The unnamed shooter dressed as an MTA construction worker had opened fire on the Manhattan-bound N train at the 36th Street platform in Sunset Park at around 8:30 a.m. (local time). The perpetrator has been detained, New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell has confirmed it, as per media reports.

