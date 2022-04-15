Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Left Trail Of Hate Speeches, Racial Slurs Online

The man nabbed in connection to the Brooklyn, New York subway shooting incident reportedly has a long criminal history. He also has remained an avid vlogger who spewed racial rants and promoted violence and mass shootings in a trail of videos posted on YouTube, the last one uploaded on Monday. The 62-year-old suspect, identified as Frank James by the New York Police Department (NYPD), was consumed with hatred for white people and went about on a rampage last Tuesday, leaving 10 people with gunshot wounds and 19 others injured.

"O black Jesus, please kill all the whitey," was one of the memes he posted recently using the alias prophetoftruth88.

James espoused rancid, racist, and Black nationalist ideologies and apparently believed in the idea of "Black identity extremism", which the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has assured doesn't exist, as per New York Post. On his social media, James' rants linked to the Nation of Islam, Black Panthers, Black Liberation Army, BLM, and an image of black nationalist cop-killer Micah Johnson. "White people and black people, as we call ourselves, should not have any contact with each other,” another one of his posts read. The post was removed from YouTube on Wednesday.

“These white motherf—ers, this is what they do,” he says in a video about the Ukraine invasion, claiming it to be preplanned black genocide by the United States.

“Ultimately at the end of the day, they kill and commit genocide against each other. What do you think they gonna do to your black ass? …” he added, as quoted by NY Post.

In another video, James also expressed his resentment over the new US Supreme Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for being married to a "white man", who he considers the "enemy." “You hear black people [inspired by Jackson] say my daughter … dreaming to be a part of something that does not want you to be a part of it … You’re not white, you’re not European … You want to force yourself on these people and they’re going to kill you,” James said as quoted by NY Post.

[NYPD nab James Frank on Wednesday as a suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting. Image: AP]

Frank James was charged with violating law the Anti-Terrorist activity law

Frank James was arrested on Wednesday by patrol officers in New City's East Village. He has been charged with violating a law that prohibits terrorist and other violent attacks against the mass transportation system, said Breon Peace, US attorney for the Eastern District of New York. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell on Wednesday also informed that the motive behind the mass shooting is yet to be ascertained.

James is a history-sheeter with nine prior arrests in the city from 1992 to 1998 for a myriad of offences including possession of robbery equipment, criminal sex act, and theft of services, NYPD Detective James Essig told reporters on Wednesday. Frank has also been arrested in New Jersey for trespassing, larceny, and disorderly conduct thrice in 1991, 1992, and 2007 respectively. Since Frank was not convicted for his previous felonies, he was able to purchase a gun, Essig said.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)