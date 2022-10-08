Brother Of Suspect Held In Indian-origin Family's Murder Case In California Also Arrested

The brother of the accused arrested in connection with the Indian-origin family's kidnapping and killing in California, US, was arrested.

Alberto Salgado, who has been accused of assisting the murder, was facing conspiracy for murder charges, as well as preliminary charges of accessory and destruction of the evidence in the crime.

The prime suspect, Jesus Manuel Salgado, also an ex-worker at the now-deceased Indian family's business, was nabbed earlier. Jesus Manuel Salgado faces four counts of murder and four counts of kidnapping in the case, Merced County sheriff’s spokesperson Alexandra Britton told CNN.

The Indian-origin family of four — eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri and her parents, mother Jasleen Kaur (27), father Jasdeep Singh (36), and uncle Amandeep Singh (39) were ruthlessly murdered after being kidnapped at gunpoint at their trucking business in central California.

The Sikh family was coerced into a pickup truck from Merced County in Northern California. The incident was captured on surveillance camera, and the footage was later released by Merced County Sheriff. The family originally hailed from Harsi Pind in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, India. All of their dead bodies were found together.

Suspect coerced the entire family into pickup truck, hands ziptied

According to the incident recorded in the CCTV surveillance camera, the suspect had been strolling near the family’s business carrying a bin bag and was later spotted talking to one of the family members. He then pulled out a gun and entered the place. He lead the Indian family with their hands zip-tied behind their backs into Amandeep Singh’s pickup truck. Shortly, he advanced towards the trailer that was used by the family for business and escorted the mother Jasdeep Singh, who was carrying her baby in her arms, into the pickup truck.

While nothing from the store was stolen, an ATM card of the victim was used in Atwater, about 9 miles (14 kilometres) north of Merced. The person of interest Salgado was taken into custody after the dead bodies of all four Sikh family members was retrieved by the police.

A family member of key suspect Jesus Manuel Salgado, who hailed from Atwater, contacted the Sheriff’s office saying that the said man had admitted to the crime, and his involvement in the kidnapping, according to Warnke told KFSN-TV. He had tried to claim his own life before the police arrived. He has since been hospitalised in a critical health condition.