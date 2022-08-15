Brother Of US Marine Killed In Afghanistan Withdrawal Blast Commits Suicide At Memorial

Brother of a US Marine who was killed among 13 others in a suicide bombing by ISIS-K in Afghanistan committed suicide on Sunday at the fallen memorial service. Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, from Norco, California, died in the Kabil blast during the closing days of the botched up US military withdrawal on August 26 2021 ordered by the Biden administration. Dakota Halverson, 28, his older brother gave his life demanding accountability for Marine's death for more than a year.

“The older brother of one of the 13 KIA in Kabul recently killed himself at his little brother’s memorial,” Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), US Army Green Beret tweeted on Saturday, Aug 14. “Please pray for his family. There MUST be accountability for this continued carnage,” he added.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department press release confirmed Halverson's death. Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Grant Nikoui's funeral was held during Harvest Christian Fellowship on September 18, 2021, in Riverside, California. The military guard of honour carried the flag-draped coffin of a Marine who was killed during the operation to pull out the Americans and Afghan allies fleeing the Taliban after they took over control of the capital city.

Congressman Waltz promoted a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to cover funeral expenses for Halverson. The GoFundMe page stated that Shana Chappell, mother of LCpl. Kareem Nikoui "lost her son in the attack during the evacuation of Afghanistan last year." It was accompanied by the hashtag “#SuicideAwareness.”

“Dakota Halverson was a loving son, brother and friend,” the GoFundMe page read. “It has proved too difficult to lose his brother almost a year ago. Any donations for his funeral and services would be greatly appreciated as he wished to be buried next to his brother Kareem, who was murdered on August 26, 2021, while he was country. His family and I want to honour his wishes.” The fundraiser collected more than $18,600 exceeding the goal of $20,000. Slain Marine’s father, Steve Nikoui, has been an outspoken critic of President Biden’s chief military officer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley for his chaotic and hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that put his son's life among other US Marines in danger.

US Marine Corps Commander jailed for question Biden's chaotic withdrawal

Another US Marine Corps Commander, who had gone viral for questioning the Biden administration’s Afghanistan withdrawal was arrested and put in a lockup on September 27, 2021. Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller gained widespread popularity after he condemned the US military’s top brass, and chastised his bosses and American leadership for the disorderly Afghanistan drawdown that caused the lives of Marines in an ISIS-K suicide bombing. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller said in self-recorded footage that he was “in pain” about the fallen Marines. He had accused General McKenzie of the United States Marine Corps of “dereliction of duty, culpable inefficiency, who failed to supervise the withdrawal of United States Forces from Afghanistan.”

Alert: If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, contact the Suicide Prevention helpline GOVT MH Rehabilitation HELPLINE ‘KIRAN’18005990019