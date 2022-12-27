Last Updated:

'Lowest of the low,' Buffalo Mayor Left Astounded As Looters Steal From Stores Amid US Winter Storm

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown lashed out at the looters who are stealing from stores and businesses in the midst of the US Winter storm & expressed his shock.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown lashed out at the looters who are stealing from stores and businesses in the midst of the US Winter storm.

On Monday, the mayor called the recent robberies that took place in the US city a “lowest of the new low”. The looters took advantage of the deadly blizzard conditions in upstate New York and robbed several businesses located in the region. Speaking to the reporters on Monday, Brown exclaimed, “I don’t know how these people can even live with themselves, how they can look at themselves in the mirror.”

According to the local TV station WRGZ, some businesses in the city had their windows smashed and merchandise stolen as the US Winterstorm wrecks havoc in several parts of America. Videos of the robbers looting different stores in Buffalo are circulating on social media.

In the videos, the robbers can be seen creating a ruckus in the stores and stealing products from businesses that are already struggling due to the US Winter storm. 

The Buffalo police have made ‘few’ arrests 

According to the city Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the Buffalo police have made ‘few arrests’ in the midst of the growing chaos. The Police Commissioner also added that they are still investigating other similar incidents as the videos are circulating on social media. “We’ve been able to throughout the storm transition our patrol officers to get back their patrol efforts while we have our search and rescue recovery teams that are going out and doing the very difficult work of recovering bodies,” Gramaglia told the local reporters. 

The Buffalo mayor lashed out at the looters and called the recent robberies astounding. “They’re not looting foods and medicines, they’re just looting items that they want. So these aren’t even people in distress,” exclaimed Brown. The mayor expressed his anger and claimed that robbers are taking advantage of a “national disaster” and the “suffering of many”. 

