Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown lashed out at the looters who are stealing from stores and businesses in the midst of the US Winter storm.

On Monday, the mayor called the recent robberies that took place in the US city a “lowest of the new low”. The looters took advantage of the deadly blizzard conditions in upstate New York and robbed several businesses located in the region. Speaking to the reporters on Monday, Brown exclaimed, “I don’t know how these people can even live with themselves, how they can look at themselves in the mirror.”

According to the local TV station WRGZ, some businesses in the city had their windows smashed and merchandise stolen as the US Winterstorm wrecks havoc in several parts of America. Videos of the robbers looting different stores in Buffalo are circulating on social media.

In the videos, the robbers can be seen creating a ruckus in the stores and stealing products from businesses that are already struggling due to the US Winter storm.

BREAKING 🇺🇲 : #Buffalo mayor Brown: There has been some looting in Buffalo

Looters are people taking advantage of a natural disaster



▪️A 'few' arrests made amid looting in Buffalo, U.S. during a blizzard - police chief#ArcticBlast #USA pic.twitter.com/AnCh7qOIRJ — Zaid Ahmd  (@realzaidzayn) December 26, 2022

DEVELOPING: Heavy gunfire heard as looters flee a business in Buffalo, New York#Buffalo l #NY

Looting is occurring in the city following blizzard conditions. Footage shows someone firing several rounds as looters run from a building.

Injuries unknown. #breaking #Breaking_News pic.twitter.com/BGwmFw02rz — Crime With Bobby (@bobbywellison) December 26, 2022

The Buffalo police have made ‘few’ arrests

According to the city Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the Buffalo police have made ‘few arrests’ in the midst of the growing chaos. The Police Commissioner also added that they are still investigating other similar incidents as the videos are circulating on social media. “We’ve been able to throughout the storm transition our patrol officers to get back their patrol efforts while we have our search and rescue recovery teams that are going out and doing the very difficult work of recovering bodies,” Gramaglia told the local reporters.

Looting in Buffalo, US affected by severe winter storm resulted in arrests of several people stealing.

Buffalo Mayor called looters "lowest of the low" for taking advantage of harsh weather situation which claimed 14 lives.

What do you call US looting Syrian oil! #Imperialism pic.twitter.com/XsxRbpauH2 — K K (@kk0000000000) December 27, 2022

The Buffalo mayor lashed out at the looters and called the recent robberies astounding. “They’re not looting foods and medicines, they’re just looting items that they want. So these aren’t even people in distress,” exclaimed Brown. The mayor expressed his anger and claimed that robbers are taking advantage of a “national disaster” and the “suffering of many”.