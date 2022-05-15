Buffalo Shooting: New York Guv Hopes Gunman Will Spend Rest Of His Life Behind Bars

Nearly a month after the deadly New York City subway train shooting incident, another horrific incident shook the second-largest city in the US. On Saturday afternoon, a teenager, wearing military gear opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, resulting in the killing of at least ten people and injuries of several. Reacting to the incident, New York Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the killing and asserted she believed the accused would spend the rest of his days behind bars. Calling the incident a hate crime, she said that the white supremacist who perpetrated a hate crime on an innocent community, will not be spared even in the "heaven".

"It is my sincere hope that this individual, this white supremacist who just perpetrated a hate crime on an innocent community, will spend the rest of his days behind bars. And heaven helps him in the next world as well," said AP quoted Hochul as saying near the scene of the attack.

According to the local authorities, the teenager was equipped with advanced weapons and was live-streaming his act on the social media platform- Twitch. The authorities described the brutal incident as "racially motivated violent extremism".

Meanwhile, while describing the whole incident, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, said that the accused, named Payton Gendron, a resident of Conklin, drove to Buffalo. He reached the supermarket, Tops Market, at around 2.30 (local time) in a car equipped with heavy weapons.

"He had tactical gear. He had a tactical helmet on. He had a camera that he was live-streaming what he was doing. The individual exited his car and engaged four individuals. He shot four people in the parking lot. One individual at this time is surviving the injury," the police commissioner narrated the series of events that unfolded on Saturday. "The individual went inside. As I said, he's an 18-year-old white male, walked into the store and began engaging customers inside the store," he added.

A retired Buffalo police officer, who was working as a security guard in the supermarket, tried to control the gunman by firing multiple shots at him. However, the bullet hit the gunman’s bulletproof vest and had no effect. Later, in the gunfight, the teenager killed the security guard. Gramaglia said those who were attacked were black, except two white men. "This is the worst nightmare that any community can face, and we are hurting and we are seething right now," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at the news conference. "The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained." added the Mayor.

(With inputs from AP)