Bulldog-goat Best Friends Find Their Forever Home Together

Cinnamon, a goat, and Felix, a 1-year-old bulldog mix, have become best buddies, as per Friends of Wake County Animal Center. The duo, a goat and a bulldog have been enjoying the time together, reported CNN. Cinnamon and Felix spend their day eating, playing, and sleeping. "Felix is approximately a year old, 60lbs, hw-, and unaltered. Cinnamon is an adult female goat" said the US-based animal care centre. The four-legged friends, Cinnamon and Felix, have continued to spend time together at their new forever home.

Cinnamon and Felix: The best friends forever

According to the shelter, the duo have been brought to Wake County Animal Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on March 13 by the City of Raleigh Animal Control for temporary housing. Friends of Wake County Animal Center, a non-profit organization posted a picture of the bulldog and goat on March 25. The North Carolina-based Animal centre has shared the story of its unique companions on Facebook. The Social media post on Facebook has garnered hundreds of comments and likes from interested animal lovers. It has been shared over three thousand times.

However, before putting Cinnamon and Felix up for adoption to the public, the Wake County Animal Center had contacted a longtime rescue group and a foster family they had worked with before. Soon after, a local foster family with a small herd of goats and grassy pastures for dogs agreed to take Cinnamon and Felix in, reported CNN. “I’m so excited they will be living their dream life in Johnston County with their new family,” Shinica Thomas, the chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, said in a news release. Further, she added, “The Wake County Animal Center has a fantastic rescue network and they focused on the best solution for this pair after getting custody of them. This was the best outcome we could hope for!”

