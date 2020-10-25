Bullied 7-year-old Starts Community Food Pantry For Needy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Seven-year-old Cavanaugh Bell started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his non-profit organisation named 'Cool & Dope' which is aimed at raising awareness about bullying and youth suicide as well as empowering and inspiring young kids to give back to society. Bell was bullied in school after which he decided to channel his energy to do something positive and spread love. The seven-year-old aims to end bullying worldwide by 2030.

"When I was five years old, I got tired of people telling me that I was too young to volunteer. And after being bullied, I channelled that darkness inside of me into a bright light that I’m using to change the world!," says Cavanaugh Bell.

People always ask me why I started Cool & Dope. And the answer is simple, I wanted to do my part to make the 🌎 a better place! pic.twitter.com/co6PaohWb6 — Cool & Dope (@cooldopeliving) February 19, 2019

Read | Bizarre Song On 'papadum' Leaves Netizens In Splits; Tweeple Say 'can't Stop Watching'

$27,430 raised of $30,000 goal

Seven-year-old Cavanaugh Bell started his GoFundMe campaign with an aim to raise $30,000 in order to provide food and care packages for the senior citizens in the area amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Little Cavanaugh started his initiative by using his $600 saving from three birthdays and two Christmases to make care packages for the senior citizens. He started with 68 care packages and 31 hot meals for the elderly but it didn't end there. The seven-year-old then sought donations to provide aid to more people and in an attempt to help maximum people, Bell decided to launch a community food pantry called 'LOVE is greater than COVID-19'.

Read | US Man Puts 2020 Cutout As ‘the Scariest Thing’ For Halloween Decor, Netizens ‘love It’

Cavanaugh Bell managed to raise as much as $27,430 out of his $30,000 goal and managed to help 5,000 needy people in Maryland. Aside from reaching out to provide care and food packages for senior citizens, Bell also provides these packages for the needy low-income students in the area. The chief positivity creator of 'Cool & Dope' was also recognised for his work by Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and appeared on her show 'Kids With Kamala' in May 2020.

Read | Video: US Man Plans 'surprise Funeral' On Partner's Birthday; Netizens Say 'it's Weird'

Cavanaugh Bell, aka @cooldopeliving, used his life savings to make coronavirus care packages for the elderly—and then started a community pantry. Grateful I had the opportunity to meet this inspiring seven-year-old. pic.twitter.com/xueyjiNUIX — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 3, 2020

Read | Blake Lively Leaves Fans On Toes With Photoshopped Heels; Netizens 'want Deets'

$3,510 raised of $6,500 goal

After finding out the plight of the people from South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, seven-year-old Cavanaugh Bell decided to reach out and help them as well. In order to do so, he started another GoFundMe campaign to raise $6,500 and managed to raise $3,510. He also set up his Amazon Wish List page which allowed people to donate by purchasing items from the list. With help of people, Bell managed to fill a 53-foot truck twice with care packages to provide basic facilities to the people living in South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Read | UK Queen's Staff To Spend 40 Hours Changing Her 1,000 Clocks; See The Royal Collection

The people of this region survive in extreme poverty due to lack of basic facilities like electricity, running water and even a sewage system. The lack of industries, technology or commercial infrastructure has led to a high rate of unemployment in the area. South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation only has one grocery store for 25,000 people which has led to a scarcity of fresh fruits and vegetables. Due to the lack of basic facilities, health care as well as unhygienic living conditions, the average life expectancy rate is very low and only 19% live past the age of 50 years.

Read | Video: Dog Imitates Michael Jackson's Moonwalk; Netizens Say 'you Rock It'

Read | Dog Video Features The Pet Getting A Face Massage; Netizens Give It 'warm, Virtual Hugs'