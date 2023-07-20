A woman in the United States took the phrase "these fries are trash" to a whole new level by serving the snack to customers, straight out of a trash can. An assistant manager for a Burger King joint in South Carolina was apprehended on Monday on the charges of tampering with food.

According to the New York Post, 39-year-old Jaime Christine Major allegedly took out French fries from a nearby garbage bin, mixed them with freshly-cooked ones, and served the meal to customers. The saga began on July 9, when the Union Police Department responded to a disturbance at the eatery.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found two women yelling at employees and using threats. The duo was later arrested and charged for improper conduct. Two days after the incident, the headquarters of the fast-food chain reached out to the police to inform that Major had been serving filthy fries.

Burger King breaks silence on the fries fiasco

Following an investigation into it, a warrant was issued for the assistant manager's arrest. If found guilty, Major could spend up to 20 years in prison. Currently in the custody of the Union County Detention Center, her bond has been set by a judge at $20,000. In South Carolina, it is prohibited to tamper with a human drug product or food item with the intent to cause harm to an individual. Contaminated food can result in a number of illnesses and even death, in some cases.

Commenting on the incident, a Burger King spokesperson told Newsweek: "These allegations do not align to the brand's commitment to quality food and service and creating an exceptional Guest experience. The Franchisee of this restaurant is cooperating with local authorities and will take appropriate action based on the findings. As this remains an ongoing investigation, we are unable to share additional details at this time."