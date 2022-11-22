Burglar Arrested For Breaking Into Vacation Rental In Florida And Taking A Nap

Florida man Zachary Seth Murdock was arrested on Friday (November 18) for breaking and entering into a vacation rental. He entered an empty home by smashing the glass on the porch door and used the bathtub, slept in the bedroom, and made a cup of coffee for himself. Later that same evening the US police ECSO deputies reached the crime scene of the burglary and arrested Murdock.

US man burgled a Florida Vacay

After the man was arrested the Escambia County Sheriff's Office page shared the news on Facebook where the deputies shared the details of the crime. According to the deputies, "The suspect had smashed the glass on the porch door, entered the unoccupied vacation rental, used the bathtub, slept in the bedroom, made himself a nice cup of coffee in a mug (which he left on the back porch)." Further, they shared that Murdock had filled the kitchen trashcan with trash which included his bus ticket stub. "Let's just say he was not the type of criminal to try to cover his tracks and was identified as Zachary Seth Murdock," said the deputies in the Facebook post.

The victim confronted Murdock when he walked up to her sliding glass door and started pulling on the handle. She shared the description of what Zachary Seth Murdock was wearing and was looking for some guy named Tony and then immediately left. The ECSO clarified that they still don't know who Tony is and called it "The incorrect way to vacay." The post got a lot of hilarious responses from viewers however many of them showed concern about such incidents.