Bus Rams Into Apartment Complex In Baltimore, Wounding 16 Passengers

A bus crashed into two vehicles and an apartment building in Baltimore on Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Image: AP)
Sixteen people were injured Saturday when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building in Baltimore, authorities said.
Baltimore police said officers in the city’s central district responded to a Maryland Transit Administration bus crash at about 10:20 a.m.
A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building. The Baltimore Sun reported that it was an apartment building.
Investigators arrive at the scene of the accident in Baltimore on Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Image: AP)
Baltimore City Fire Department spokesman Kevin Cartwright told The Associated Press that 16 people were injured, with none of the injuries being life-threatening. He said residents of the building were being allowed to return to their apartments Saturday afternoon.
Witnesses said the Lexus was speeding and ran a stop light when it struck the bus.
“There were bystander, spectator reports that there were vehicles speeding through this and the MTA bus, in an effort to avoid being a part of that, collided into this building,” Cartwright told the newspaper.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
