Bustle At Big Apple Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit As Indian Americans Lay Out Red Carpet

The atmosphere in New York is charged up as Indian Americans in the Big Apple get ready to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States. PM Modi will be travelling to the United States on Wednesday, June 21, on a state visit.

An Indian American present at Times Square lauded PM Modi as a "visionary" as he prepared to welcome the leader of the world's largest democracy. Others present with him said they were proud of the former Gujarat chief minister's "inspiring leadership".

A placard-holding supporter of the leader explained, "We like Modi ji because he is a visionary. Not only does he have vision, but he also executes his plans. That is why he has gained respect globally. We are looking forward to seeing him."

'PM visit impacts Indian Americans'

NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) and PIOs (People of Indian Origin) gathered at Times Square as part of the gala to welcome Prime Minister Modi believe that his visit directly affects the lives of the Indian diaspora.

"We came on an immigration visa. The entire process has become very easy now. We can proudly say that we are Indian American," said one of those present. "Modi ji's meeting with former president Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden has an impact in the true sense," he added.

How Indian Americans plan to welcome PM Modi

Social media is lit with video messages from Indian Americans welcoming PM Modi.

Some of the popular messages read, "Long live India-US friendship!", "We would like to welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi for this historic State visit", "Hello and welcome, Prime Minister of India @narendramodi to this beautiful city", "India-US ties are a force for global good" and "The Indian-American community is deeply proud of Prime Minister Modi's inspiring leadership".

PM Modi's itinerary in the US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in the US on Wednesday, June 21. On the day, he will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United States headquarters.

Subsequently, on Thursday, June 22, he will travel to Washington DC, where he will be greeted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

PM Modi’s state visit will include an address to the joint session of the US Congress and a state dinner.