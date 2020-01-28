Bystanders In New York City Come Together To Lift SUV Off Woman Trapped Under It

Bystanders in New York City came to the rescue of a pedestrian who became trapped under an SUV after an unfortunate accident. The woman was run over by a car on the Lower East Side and then became trapped under the vehicle as her legs were pinned by the car. The video shows bystanders rushing to the scene and lighting the car so that the woman can be pulled out.

Heroic deed

The woman, unfortunately, got trapped under the SUV before she was rescued told local media that all she recalled was being on the sidewalk when a car came and hit her and both her legs became trapped under one of the wheels. One of the numerous bystanders that came to her rescue was a street vendor that was just across the road.

Just now at Delancey and Norfolk in the Lower East Side an accident ran over a pedestrian trapping them under an SUV. Onlookers just lifted the SUV, dragging the victim out. pic.twitter.com/uq1IHcSJ9k — help how do i change this (@colbydroscher) January 26, 2020

The video that has been viewed over 3.5 million times was uploaded on Twitter on Monday by Colby Droscher. There was also a follow-up tweet by Colby that showed Veronika on her phone as first responders arrived and assessed the situation.

The woman is awake and on her phone. pic.twitter.com/BhGYSZpfn0 — help how do i change this (@colbydroscher) January 26, 2020

After the video went viral, many people on the internet were inspired by how the bystanders came together to save the woman from further injury.

Read: AVL Vs LEI Dream11 Carabao Cup Predictions, Team News, Schedule And All Match Details

Read: Rohit Sharma And Ritika Sajdeh Net Worth, Salaries, Brand Endorsements And Careers So Far

WOW. This love & heroism

to save another human being gave me a spiritual boost today.



Hope she will be okay. — TrumpNolaMom- 🇺🇸 Text LIFE to 88022 (@pedsscrub) January 27, 2020

Lmaoooo this is the most NYC photo I’ve ever seen my life. — Richard Brookshire 🇭🇹 (@crtv_drctr) January 27, 2020

Read: CMAT 2020 Admit Cards Are Out; Here's How To Download The Admit Card

Read: Oscar Voters Should Have To Prove They've Seen Every Single Eligible Film: Carey Mulligan