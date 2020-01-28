The Debate
Bystanders In New York City Come Together To Lift SUV Off Woman Trapped Under It

US News

Bystanders in New York City came to the rescue of a pedestrian who became trapped under an SUV after an unfortunate accident. The woman later appeared okay.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bystanders in New York City came to the rescue of a pedestrian who became trapped under an SUV after an unfortunate accident. The woman was run over by a car on the Lower East Side and then became trapped under the vehicle as her legs were pinned by the car. The video shows bystanders rushing to the scene and lighting the car so that the woman can be pulled out.

The woman, unfortunately, got trapped under the SUV before she was rescued told local media that all she recalled was being on the sidewalk when a car came and hit her and both her legs became trapped under one of the wheels. One of the numerous bystanders that came to her rescue was a street vendor that was just across the road.

The video that has been viewed over 3.5 million times was uploaded on Twitter on Monday by Colby Droscher. There was also a follow-up tweet by Colby that showed Veronika on her phone as first responders arrived and assessed the situation.

After the video went viral, many people on the internet were inspired by how the bystanders came together to save the woman from further injury.

