Caleb Wallace, Texas Anti-mask 'Freedom Rally' Organiser, Dies Of COVID-19

Texas anti-mask 'Freedom' rally organiser and co-founder of San Angelo Freedom Defenders, Caleb Wallace passed away on Saturday due to COVID-19 complications. He was reportedly admitted to the hospital for a month and was struggling on a ventilator.

Texas anti-mask 'Freedom Rally' organiser, dies of COVID-19

As reported by Jessica Wallace, wife of the 30-year-old Caleb Wallace on the GoFundMe page, he died after struggling with COVID-19 symptoms. In her statement, she said, "Caleb has peacefully passed on. He will forever live in our hearts and minds."

Reportedly, Caleb was admitted to the Shannon Medical Center on July 30 after he started experiences COVID-19 symptoms and was undergoing treatment. However, over the past few days, his condition deteriorated, and was unconscious since August 8.

Earlier this week, Jessica took to Facebook and shared an update on her husband's condition. A heartbroken Jessica wrote, "He's not doing good. It's not looking in our favor. His lungs are stiff due to the fibrosis. They called and they said they've run out of options for him and asked if I would consent to not resuscitate. And it would be up to us when to stop treatments."

According to the San Angelo Standard-Times, Caleb was on a high dose of vitamin c, zinc, aspirin, and ivermectin as he denied taking any medical intervention and was trying home remedies on his own. Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already issued an alert against the use of ivermectin as it can result in serious side effects. He was strictly against seeing a doctor and find no effectiveness of wearing a mask against COVID-19, said his wife to the newspaper.

Who was Caleb Wallace?

Caleb Wallace from Texas was the one who organised the group 'San Angelo Freedom Defenders' against the usage of face masks for COVID-19. Through his group, Caleb used to educate citizens regarding their constitutional rights. He was in the news for leading anti-mask protests in 2020.

“I guarantee you that 2020 has been one of the worst years for America,” he mentioned at protest and he had created, the “San Angelo Freedom Defenders.” “Show me the science that masks work,” Wallace wrote on San Angelo’s Facebook web page late final year.

(Image Credits: AP)