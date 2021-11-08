California Aquarium Administers COVID Vaccine To Eight Sea Otters

The COVID pandemic has not only wreaked havoc on the lives of humans but has also influenced the animal kingdom to a great extent. Amid the global vaccination drive, not only humans but animals, too, are being vaccinated. Recently, an aquarium in the US, California has administered the COVID vaccine to eight sea otters. According to the Seattle Times report, each of the eight otters received two doses within a three-week gap, and the vaccine administered to them was from a New Jersey-based company called Zoetis, which is popular for manufacturing animal drugs.

California aquarium administers COVID vaccine to 8 sea otters

"There's a lot of evidence that this family of animals — ferrets, mink, otters — are susceptible. We have an obligation to protect the animals’ health," told Dr Mike Murray, who is the aquarium’s chief veterinarian. Among the eight others, four the permanent residents of the aquarium, while the other four are rescues who were separated from their mothers. It is feared that sea otters, who are an already endangered species, can contract the COVID virus and create an outbreak in the sea, as there have been previous reports of other sea otters contracting the infection in the United States.

After this vaccination drive, Monterey Bay is being closely watched by other aquariums and zoos, as it is believed that it has become the very first aquarium in the country to vaccinate water bodies against the COVID virus. Notably, sea otters are considered Olympic-class athletes, as it takes a deep dive into the ocean to find food on the seafloor, and if they are unable to breathe properly, they won't be able to live any longer.

Aquarium otter tests COVID positive

Earlier, at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, many small-clawed sea otters showed a positive result for the COVID virus and they displayed symptoms including sneezing, runny noses, lethargy, and coughing. While many got infected but did not show any symptoms, those otters survived, but there were many minks, close relatives of otters, who were killed at fur farms in Utah and Wisconsin. Meanwhile, a zoo in Ohio is also planning to inoculate more than 15 species of animals, ranging from Sumatran tigers to lemurs to goats. This came after five lions showed positive results for the COVID virus.

(Image: Unsplash/ANI/Representative Image)