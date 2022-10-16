In the United States, a bakery has gone the extra mile to express its love and enthusiasm for the Star Wars film series. Benicia's One House Bakery has made a 6-foot (1.8-meter) bread sculpture of a Star Wars figure. According to Fox40, the bakery’s latest creation is a life-sized figure of Han Solo, which has been named 'Pan Solo'. Their previous works include a life-size bread sculpture of Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian.

Utilising wood and two varieties of dough, which includes a yeastless dough with a greater sugar content that will stay longer, Hanalee Pervan and her mother Catherine Pervan, co-owners of One House Bakery in Benicia, California, spent several weeks shaping, baking, and constructing the life-size sculpture, AP reported.

After the day's work was done in the bakery, the two continued to work at night on the sculpture. Han Solo's distressed expression and his grasping hands are depicted in the meticulously created details.

US bakery to participate in the 14-day Downtown Benicia Main Street Scarecrow Contes

'Pan Solo' was created as a participation for the 14-day Downtown Benicia Main Street Scarecrow Contest, where local businesses display their individually constructed Halloween-themed works of art and the general public will choose their best, Fox40 news reported.

In Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi, Pan Solo is a life-size recreation of Han Solo who has been trapped in carbonite. Pervan informed KRON4 that the pair's creation of Pan Solo is for this year's submission and their Mandalorian and Baby Yoda sculptures were for the 2020 entry. She also noted that both sculptures were inspired by her mother's passion for Star Wars.

Notably, Pan Solo is one of 28 works that were submitted for this year's competition.

Hanalee Pervan told the New York Times that the creation of Pan Solo was especially significant for her because she contracted COVID-19 in January 2021 and significantly lost her perceptions of taste and smell. She remarked, “So just to find joy in a different part of food is really important”.

Currently, the artwork is visible from the street outside the bakery, which is located about 30 minutes north of San Francisco.

(Image: Insta/ onehousebakery)