COVID-19: California Becomes Second Worst-hit State In US With Nearly 2 Lakh Cases

California, on June 19, surpasses New Jersey to become the state with second-highest COVID-19 cases in the US with a total of 1,69,552 infections. On June 18, the state had reported 4,084 fresh cases surpassing the highest recorded on May 30, California Department of Public Health reported. This comes as the state's governor, in a bid to prevent further spike, mad wearing masks mandatory.

Addressing a press conference, Governor Gavin Newsom sais, “We are out in the woods, As we mix, we reopen inevitably we’re going to see an increase in the total number of cases. It is our responsivity to address that and make sure we are prepared for the spikes".

The sudden surge in coronavirus positive cases is attributed to an increase in testing capacity and delayed treating results coming from an earlier period, state health officials said in a statement. "As testing capacity continues to increase across the state, an increase in the number of positive cases has been expected," state health officials asserted at the briefing. As of June 20, a total of 1,70,615 people have tested positive and 5427 died due to coronavirus.

US states mandate masks

This comes as mayors of North Carolina, California and a string of other major US cities have now mandated the use of face mask, a move to curb the spread of coronavirus that has now infected 2,,297,338 people across US. Despite several warnings by health authorities, the nation’s republican led government has not passed any legislation related to masks yet. However, mayors and governors have come out to its favour after at least six cities reported a daily high on June 18.

Image credits: AP