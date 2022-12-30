California Congresswoman Accused Of Punishing A Staffer For Giving Her COVID-19: Report

Democratic Representative from California, Katie Porter, was accused of “punishing her staff for giving her COVID-19 on Thursday. The staffer, a navy veteran, accused the California congresswoman of shunning her after she exposed her employer to COVID-19 this past summer when she decided to continue working while ill. The staffer named Sasha Georgiades joined Rep. Porter in 2020, under the Wounded Warrior Fellowship. During her conversation with Reason magazine, Georgiades claimed that after it was discovered that she was COVID Positive, she was relegated to working remotely during the last weeks of her fellowship. Georgiades also claimed that Porter never reached out to her again after she lashed out at Georgiades for giving her COVID.

The estranged employee shared her chats with the congresswoman to Reason Magazine, in which Porter can be seen saying, “Why did you not follow office protocol on testing?” Porter, 48, allegedly asked Georgiades in a July 9 text message obtained by the news outlet. “It’s really disappointing”. After Georgiades apologised to the congresswoman, the chat states that Porter asked the navy veteran to work from home. Following this, the US Congresswoman lashed out at her staffer for giving her COVID. In the chats she wrote, “Well you gave me COVID. In 25 months, it took you not following the rules to get me sick. My children have nobody to care for them”. According to Georgiades, Porter never “spoke a word” to her again.

Rep. Porter’s office confirmed the authenticity of the messages but denies the allegations

According to the New York Post, Democratic Representative Katie Porter was elected in 2018 to represent California’s 45th District and since then she has been reelected twice. While the office of the California congresswomen confirmed the authenticity of the messages, they denied the allegations hurled by Georgiades. In the statement, the office stated, “This former employee was not fired. She was a fellow in our office, and weeks before she breached COVID protocol in July, we had already mutually agreed on an end date in August 2022”.The statement also added, “Congresswoman Porter was informing her that she would work from home for the remaining three weeks of her fellowship."

According to Georgiades, before Porter tested positive for COVID, she was supposed to be in Washington DC. Hence, she would have been “anyway away from her three kids” who live in California. The Navy veteran added, “If she (Porter) thought she was going to go the rest of her life without it, that’s impossible.” In response to the navy veteran's accusation, the Representative’s office made it clear that Georgiades was in a two-year fellowship which ended in August this year.