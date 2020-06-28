California: Disneyland Resort workers stage protests, demand for protective gears

Workers at California’s Disneyland Resort protested from their cars on June 27, arguing that the Walt Disney Co has not agreed to adequate protections for employees when the destination reopens to the public amid a pandemic. Disneyland and neighbouring California adventures which were set to reopen from July 17 were recently postponed indefinitely.

Protested from cars

Amidst all this, employees in nearly 200 cars formed a caravan outside the resort in California in protest against their employer. According to reports, the demonstrations were staged by coalition of resort labour unions, which represent 17,000 Disneyland workers. One of their demand was the provision of online testing for Coronavirus in the resort.

Responding to this later, Disney in a statement, said that it had reached an agreement with 20 workers unions affiliates on COVID-19 protection which including, sick leave, face coverings amongst others. However, in a letter to workers, earlier this week, the amusement park operator said that the existing COVID-19 tests were not recommended for regular screenings, instead, health experts recommend the use of sanitisers, face masks, hand washing etc.

Disneyland which started shutting its theme parks January onwards was now moving towards reviving its business. Hong Kong Disneyland re-opened on June 18, as the city looks to gradually restart its economy amid a dwindling of coronavirus infections. Hong Kong Disneyland, which has been closed since January due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen with limited visitor capacity.

Meanwhile, theme parks in California are set to reopen on July 17, nearly three months after shutting its gates to slow the spread of coronavirus. However, Downtown Disney District will reopen on July 9, the company said, adding it will kick-off the phased reopening of its properties across the country. However, a recent statement revealed that the reopening has been delayed.

