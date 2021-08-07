California Dixie Fire Scorches Over 100,000 Acres Overnight, 3rd Largest In State History

The Northern California Dixie Fire on Friday flared up to become one of the third-largest wildfires in the US state’s history spreading across 110 square miles (285 sq km). As it turned into one of the largest wildfires raging in the United States, the blazes intensified due to the high temperatures and strong gusts of winds. The Dixie Fire is 35 percent contained by the firefighting crew but it is expected to grow, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It has charred remote wildland areas burning for weeks and has taken to the small mountainous community areas of Greenville due to the bone-dry vegetation and thrifting wind directions.

“We walked up to the front of the house and said ‘Oh wow, this is it," Eva Gorman, a resident in Northern California for 17 years told The Associated Press. Fires erupted across the place where her grandmother's dining room chairs and her aunt's bed from Italy was placed. “You know when you run across something that fits like an old shoe or glove?" the former asked.

[This photo shows cars and homes destroyed by the Dixie Fire line central Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Photo/Noah Berger/ AP]

The Gold Rush-era Sierra Nevada community battled the wildfires that spread across their town, destroying the vegetation, and the hot, dry, gusty weather fuelled the blazes that turned the ground to ashes. “Blazes incinerated much of the downtown that included wooden buildings more than a century old,” The Associated Press on-ground reporters reveal.

Furthermore, several families were rendered homeless as the rampant flames burned down their homes. “The winds were expected to calm and change direction heading into the weekend,” according to the associated press, but for several families, it was a little too late. Many were now fleeing Greenville to escape the deadly conflagration.

“There is a photo I keep visualizing in my mind of my son when he was 2, he’s 37,” the resident caught in the impact Gorman told reporters. She quickly fetched some photos off the wall, her favourite jewelry, and important documents as she prepared to evacuate the now burning vast scathes of land, fated to be consumed in the fire. “She is coming to terms with the reality that much of what was left behind may be irreplaceable,” reports the news agency.

Swelled 'overnight' to 110 square miles

Dixie wildfire was named after the stretch of road where the blow-up first started, the fire then quickly swelled overnight spreading over 110 square miles (285 square kilometres) of land, which is being reported is much vast in size that the entire New York City in the United States. “This is going to be a long firefight,” Capt. Mitch Matlow, the spokesperson of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told AP reporters. It is the largest blaze in the country, he adds. The fire is now raging in Butte and Plumas counties, where it torrefied near about 67 structures that include homes and lands. Between just Thursday night and Friday morning, the Dixie fire, now the largest wildfire in California, scorched 432,000 acres of land from 320,000 acres.

[Flames consume vehicles in a wrecking yard as the Dixie Fire burns in Chester, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The region is under red flag fire warnings due to dry, windy conditions. AP Photo/Noah Berger]

[Inmate firefighters prep a home by moving combustible items as the Dixie Fire burns in Chester, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The region is under red flag fire warnings due to dry, windy conditions. AP Photo/Noah Berger]

[The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire levelled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. AP Photo/Noah Berger]

[A home and trees burn as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire levelled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. AP Photo/Noah Berger]