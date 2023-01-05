California Faces A Ravaging Storm Amidst Massive Floods As Residents Evacuate

Quick links:
A man loads the back of his car with sandbags, (Wednesday, January 4, 2023) in Pacifica, California.
Crews work at removing multiple fallen trees blocking U.S. Highway 101 in Humboldt County near Trinidad, California (Wednesday, January 4, 2023)
Ifeyinwa Nzerem loads sandbags into her car after picking them up from an emergency distribution site to prepare her home for an upcoming storm (Tuesday, January 3, 2023) in San Francisco.
Fernando Bizarro (left) collects sandbags from an emergency distribution center to prepare for an upcoming storm (Tuesday, January 3, 2023) in San Francisco.
Angelo Coric (center), the owner's father, and Feliciano Cinta, (right), pasta chef, help install a metal flood gate in front of Pink Onion, a pizzeria in the Mission District in San Francisco.
People line up in their vehicles as workers verify their addresses, for eligibility to receive free sandbags from an emergency distribution center to prepare for an upcoming storm in San Francisco.
Ifeyinwa Nzerem puts down sandbags in an attempt to prevent flooding from an upcoming storm (Tuesday, January 3, 2023) in San Francisco.
Tree crews plan for the coming storm at a staging site on Fairgrounds Road in Monterey, California on Wednesday.
The heavy rain triggered landslides that also blocked roads, like this one on State Route 299 in Trinity County. Areas burned in recent wildfires are particularly susceptible to landslides.
At higher elevations, all that precipitation fell as snow, not rain—stranding drivers on icy Interstate 80 near the Nevada border in California