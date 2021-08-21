California Family Death: US Police Says Family Might Have Died Due To Poison Algae

In a shocking incident, a family of three, which were found dead at Sierra National Forest on August 17, Tuesday, died after inhaling poison algae blooms, police said on Friday. Earlier, the investigators presumed that the family had died due to potentially toxic gases from old mines nearby.

The police had said that the area in the Sierra National Forest where the bodies were found had been treated as a hazmat site.

"The family may have inhaled the toxic gases from the old mines which were left abandoned by the mines authorities," police had said on the first day of investigation. However, Mariposa County Sheriff official, Jeremy Briese said he didn’t believe the mines were a factor and started investigating other angles.

California family were known to be avid hikers

"John Gerrish along with his wife, Ellen Chung, their one-year-old daughter, Muji, and their dog were found dead on a hiking trail in Mariposa county. This is a very unusual, unique situation," said Kristie Mitchell, the sheriff’s office spokesperson.

"There were no signs of trauma, no obvious cause of death. There was no suicide note." He said that a family friend had filed a missing report of the family on Monday evening. The friend said that Gerrish was a San Francisco-based software designer who, with his wife, “fell in love with the Mariposa area” and bought several homes there - a residence for themselves and rental investments.

They were frequently visiting the hazardous site, informed the family friend. "They were such a loving couple. They loved each other quite a bit. He loved showing the baby all sorts of things and explaining them to her. My heart breaks for their family," the family friend added.

The remote area where the bodies were found had no cellphone service

According to the police officials, the area around Hite’s Cove was the site of a hard rock gold mining operation in the mid-19th century. Meanwhile, the State Water Resources Control Board said on Thursday that it was testing waterways in the area for any poison algae blooms.

Sheriff Jeremy Briese said chaplains and staff were counselling family members. Further, he said that the remote area where the bodies were found had no cellphone service. The hiking trail ran through an area of forest known particularly in springtime to have spectacular wildflower displays.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)