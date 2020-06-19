California wildfire destroys several homes, Arizona blaze scorches 1,14,000 acres

A fast-moving wildfire has now engulfed much of the western United States. In California, a blaze has charred several homes while another blaze in Arizona swept through 1,14,000 acres of land. According to international media reports, in addition to the aforementioned, there are “several” others fires fueled by the dry weather and gusty winds.

The cause of the fire in California is reportedly under investigation. Meanwhile, a fast-moving grass fire, locally known as Nelson fire, broke out in Thermalito, a census-designated place in the state. According to reports, the fire has scorched 95 acres, annihilating two homes and severely damaging three.

This comes as another wildfire in Phoenix, capital of Arizona is spreading at an alarming rate. According to experts, only five per cent of the total has been contained till now and a total of 2000 people have been instructed to evacuate. However, the evacuation has posed another concern for the authorities – social distancing. Meanwhile, experts have opined that the extreme fire will probably continue in coming days, with increasing temperatures compensating for any slackening of the winds to make firefighting conditions extremely challenging.

Utility fined $4 million

This comes as Pacific Gas & Electric has been fined nearly $4 million for the deaths of 84 people killed in a nightmarish Northern California wildfire ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid. The sentencing comes as the nation's largest utility prepares to end a 17-month bankruptcy proceeding triggered by the catastrophe.

The maximum penalty assessed by Butte County Superior Court Judge Michael Deems was a mere formality, given that PG&E reached a plea agreement three months ago to resolve manslaughter and other charges. They stemmed from a November 2018 inferno that wiped out Paradise, California, a town located 170 miles (275 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

