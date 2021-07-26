California Fire Generating Its Own Climate; Authorities Warn Of Worsening Situation

Flames in North California have started generating their own climate as thousands of US firefighters are still battling a blaze that has grown so big. These flames have begun creating clouds that can cause lightning and high winds which will automatically fuel the ongoing fire. The authorities warned that the situation may worsen on Monday. Around 5,400 firefighters were struggling to curb the raging inferno. An assigned meteorologist, Julia Ruthford said,

"It could be a challenging day tomorrow. If these clouds get tall enough they do have the potential to produce lightning."

“We are running firefighting operations through the day and all through the night. “This fire is a real challenge, and we are looking at sustained battle for the foreseeable future,” said Joe Hessel, incident commander.

California caught this inferno in mid-July

The Dixie Fire has been raging in California since mid-July, expected as a part of the climatic crisis that has brought sweltering heat and an alarming drought. It is expected that wildfires are common in the state but this summer has been particularly combustible. As compared to the California fire in 2020, this year fires have already ravaged three times more vegetation. Thousands of rescue workers have been dispatched as far ways as Florida to help contain the fire and its clouds. So far, the fire has entered remote areas and destroyed a few dozen homes and buildings. Sometimes, the firefighters ride a train and spray water on those areas.

A spokesman for the firefighter, Rick Carhart said, "The embers can really easily travel a mile ahead of the fire."

The infernos in Califonia and Oregon have unusually came earlier in 2021, along with drought, gusty winds, and a scorching start to the summer. As per preliminary investigations, The Dixie Fire was brought out after a tree fell on one of the thousands of power lines. The Power line was owned by Pacific Gas & Company (PG&C), who was found guilty of causing a fire that nearly wiped out the nearby town Paradise and killed around 86 persons.

(With AP inputs)

(IMAGE: AP)