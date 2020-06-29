California Governor Orders Bars To 'close Immediately' As COVID-19 Cases Surge

On June 28, Governor Gavin Newsom issued orders across Los Angeles and six other counties for the closure of nightclubs and bars, including in Riverside and San Bernardino. Instructing the bars to “close immediately” in eight more counties, Newsom said the bars have a higher risk of transmission, and coronavirus was rapidly spreading in areas where such establishments had resumed operation.

State public health officer and director of the California Department of Public Health, Dr. Sonia Angell, said in a statement that closing bars in these counties were one of a number of targeted actions counties are implementing across the state to slow the virus’ spread and reduce risk, as per a local report. The decision comes as California and other states witnessed a sudden surge of COVID-19 with over 4,810 cases recorded on June 27 alone, soaring the total figure to 2,13,000 cases in the state, of which, the Los Angeles County accounted for 95,371 cases as the worst-hit in California.

NEW: Due to the rising spread of #COVID19, CA is ordering bars to close in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare, while recommending they close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, & Ventura. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 28, 2020

In a warning late on June 28, the health officials were quoted saying, alcohol consumption in these bars not only reduces inhibitions amid the pandemic but also leads to less mask-wearing and social distancing. Further, they added, the patrons in noisy bars often communicated loudly due to music which posed a higher risk for the spread of coronavirus in the air as the droplets dispersed more widely.

Must remain vigilant against coronavirus

As of June 29, the US has registered more than 2.5 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with a death toll of 125,000, the highest anywhere in the world. In one of the world's largest surges, US cases surged by a shocking 40,000 in the highest single-day tally. Newsom emphasized in a statement that the Californians must remain vigilant against the coronavirus, according to a report. Further, he added, COVID-19 has still been circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger. That’s why it was extremely critical for the state to take immediate steps to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases, he was quoted saying. Newsom made a good threat to the LA County bars, saying, his orders definitely meant closing.

REMINDER: CA, you are now REQUIRED to wear a mask in public spaces.



We’re seeing too many people with faces uncovered. Wearing a face covering is critical for keeping people safe and healthy, keeping businesses open and getting people back to work.



Do your part. Wear your mask. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 19, 2020

