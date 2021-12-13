California Guv Seeks Gun Laws Modelled After Texas Abortion Ban To Crack Down On Arms Use

Governor of California, Gavin Newsom on Saturday expressed his dissatisfaction at US Supreme Court's decision to uphold Texas' six-week abortion ban and said that he would use a similar model to launch a crackdown on gun manufacturers in his state. In a statement released by the California Office of Governor on December 11, Newsom expressed "outrage" on the apex court's ruling to allow the controversial law to remain in effect. However, the court allowed abortion providers and supporters the right to challenge the law in federal court, CNN reported.

"I am outraged by yesterday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing Texas’s ban on most abortion services to remain in place, and largely endorsing Texas’s scheme to insulate its law from the fundamental protections of Roe v. Wade," Guv. Newsom said in a statement released by his office on December 11.

"But if states can now shield their laws from review by the federal courts that compare assault weapons to Swiss Army knives, then California will use that authority to protect people’s lives, where Texas used it to put women in harm’s way," he added.

It is to be noted that Guv. Newsom's announcement comes in the light of a federal judge ruling that overturned the ban on the manufacture and sale of specific assault-style rifles, the Associated Press reported. The ban was reversed in June, saying that the law was "unconstitutional." Speaking about the potential legislature, Newsom informed that he has directed his staff to work with the provisions and the Attorney General on a bill "that would create a right of action allowing private citizens to seek injunctive relief and statutory damages of at least $10,000 per violation plus the cost and attorney's fees." The law will be applicable for anyone who manufactures, distributes or sells assault weapons or ghost gun kits or parts in the State of California.

"If the most efficient way to keep these devastating weapons off our streets is to add the threat of private lawsuits, we should do just that," Guv. Newsom said in his statement.

SC upholds Texas six-week abortion law

It is pertinent to mention that the Texas six-week abortion law has become a controversy since passed on September 1. As per the policy, abortions are banned from being performed after the fetus' cardiac activity is detected by medical professionals, which happens within six weeks after pregnancy and about which the mother is often unaware. Under such circumstances, the mother is forbidden from getting the fetus aborted. Additionally, the law also allowed individuals from Texas and elsewhere to sue abortion providers who violated six weeks mark.

US President Joe Biden's administration, doctors and women's rights activists have largely lambasted the law as it makes no exception for pregnancy under rape or incest, among many other reasons. In the light of the law, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists have pointed that the six-week fetus doesn't develop a "heartbeat" but rather an "electronically induced flickering of tissues" that later becomes heartbeat, BBC reported. In the latest by 8-1 ruling on Friday, the US SC has allowed lawsuits from providers can proceed, which will be taken up at district court, where the providers can challenge the stay order or constitutionality of the law.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)