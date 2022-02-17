California Labs Use DNA Of Sexual Assault Survivors To Crack Other Cases; Probe Launched

California crime laboratories have been blamed for utilising DNA from sexual assault survivors to investigate unrelated crimes by the San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin. As per the reports of AP News, Chesa Boudin stated that prosecutors discovered a report among hundreds of pages of evidence in the case against a woman recently charged with a felony property crime and a DNA sample taken from the woman during a rape inquiry in 2016 was mentioned in the papers.

Boudin did not disclose the details of the case due to privacy issues. However, it was reported that the woman was linked to a burglary in late 2021 after a regular examination of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, according to the Chronicle. The match came from DNA taken from the same laboratory identified in a report on the sexual assault.

San Francisco Chief vows to put end to DNA used for unrelated crimes

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott stated that the San Francisco Police Department is investigating and if he discovers that his agency is utilising the DNA of crime victims to investigate other crimes, he vows to put an end to it. Right now it is uncertain when the investigation's findings will be available. Hundreds of local police agencies around the United States have established their own DNA databases to track offenders, despite federal limits on DNA collection and processing, according to a 2017 AP study.

Jason Kreag, a forensic DNA expert and University of Arizona law professor said that these databases run in the background with very little control and very little light and that he is not surprised and he doesn't think it's the first time it's happened. Many other law enforcement agencies in California and across the country disputed Boudin's claim. Detective Sophia Mason of the New York Police Department said that they don't enter victims' DNA profiles into databases or use them in other investigations. Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore stated that certainly, the department does not do that.

Rape-kit DNA should only be utilised in sexual assault

The National District Attorneys Association's executive director, Nelson Bunn, said he was not aware of crime laboratories using DNA in this way. He said that rape-kit DNA should only be utilised in sexual assault investigations otherwise, the trust would be destroyed. He also said that this gives a negative impact on the legal system for sexual assault victims.

