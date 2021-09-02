California: Legislators Propose Bill To Make Retail Stores Gender Neutral For Kids

US State of California could soon see large departmental stores display some child products in gender-neutral ways. On Wednesday, the state legislature ditched the traditional pink and blue with lawmakers proposing to mandate a “gender-neutral” section to display a “reasonable selection” of items for kids. But, the lawmakers said that the proposed decree would not affect the products already on the market.

Gender Neutral Retail Bill

The one-of-its-kind bill, if passed, would require all departmental stores with 500 or more employees to create a separate section. Starting 2024, the law would only apply to toys and “childcare products” and items such as clothes and stationery would be exempted. According to the bill, any store which fails to follow the mandate would be obliged to pay an amount of US$250 for the first offence and $500 if it is repeated for a second time. Late Wednesday, the State Senate sent it to the Assembly for a procedural vote before being sent to Governor Gavin Newsroom.

"This bill would require a retail department store with 500 or more employees that is physically located in California that has a total of 500 or more employees across all California retail department store locations that sells childcare items or toys to maintain a gender neutral section or area, to be labeled at the discretion of the retailer, in which a reasonable selection of the items and toys for children that it sells shall be displayed, regardless of whether they have been traditionally marketed for either girls or for boys," an extract from the bill reads.

Meanwhile, the bill has faced some resistance from the retailers and conservatives who reckoned that it would be left to the parents' and their children’s discretion to pick a product. “I’d recommend we let parents be parents,” State Sen. Melissa Melendez, a Republican from Lake Elsinore said. Voting against the bill, she said, “Unlike the author, I actually have children, five of them to be exact, and I can tell you it is very convenient for parents. I don't think parents need the government to step in and tell them how they should shop for their children."

“We know what it was like to grow up not conforming to the way that your gender is supposed to be. This is about making safe spaces for all children in today's society and not pushing, sometimes forcing children to conform," Senator Scott Wiener, a democrat added.

Image: Pixabay