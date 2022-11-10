California Man Eats 10 Hottest Chillies In 33 Seconds To Set Guinness World Record

A California man Gregory Foster broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to eat 10 World's Hottest Peppers famously known as Carolina Reaper chillies.

GWR said that he broke the record on September 17 after eating the peppers in 33.15 seconds. Nine months ago, Foster broke his own record by eating three peppers in 8.72 seconds in the latest achievement. Carolina Reapers hold the record for being the hottest chilli peppers ever, outranking others like ghost peppers and the jalapeno, said GWR.

California man breaks Guinness World Record

The method used to determine how spicy the pepper is by Scoville Heat Units (SHU) where the concentration of the chemical compounds responsible for the sensation shared by the GWR.

Further, GWR said, the Carolina Reapers stand at 1,641,183 Scoville Heat Units. The hottest samples of the Carolina Reaper grown by the PuckerButt Pepper Company of the USA can top out at 2.2 million SHU.

Foster called it a passion of pain when asked what drives him to go for such a contest. He owns a hot sauce company and has been growing his own chillies on his farm. He also shared with the GWR, "This is the one part of the job that I hate. But it's the one part of the job that's the most entertaining for everybody else." He related the whole process of eating the peppers with trying to eat charcoal as quickly as possible.

Further, he also shared ways to calm down the spicy sensation after eating the pepper with milk and ice cream. Another contender named Mitch Donnelly once won a chilli eating competition which was organised by Gregory Foster but this time he was defeated by Foster who pushed through the pain of eating the chillies quickly.

Earlier, Mike Jack, who is another contestant, had won the Guinness World Record for eating three Carolina Reapers (each weighing at least 5 grams) in 9.72 seconds. In the attempt of beating his previous record, he succeeded in breaking the record of Mike who holds eight Guinness World Records for speed-eating out of which four were super hot chillies.