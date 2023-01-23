California Mass Shooting Suspect Dead, Purportedly Dies Of Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound

The suspect in the mass shooting in California, named Huu Can Tran, has been found dead inside a white cargo van in Torrance, California, and has also been confirmed as the person who carried out a mass shooting in Monterey Park Saturday night, said US police, reported CNN. The 72-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, shared Robert Luna Los Angeles County Sheriff while addressing a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

After a long standoff between the SWAT officers and the white van, the officials swarmed and entered a white van Sunday afternoon and found the gunmen fatally injured who opened fire on a Southern California ballroom dance studio, killing 10 people and wounding 10 more. Tran was the suspect who started firing at a dance studio in Monterey Park while the city’s large Asian American community was celebrating Lunar New Year weekend, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Luna in the press release.

Just after the incident, the Los Angeles County Sheriffs issued an alert for a manhunt for the shooter. Taking to Twitter, Robert Luna wrote, "On Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured above was involved in a shooting. Investigators have identified him as a Homicide suspect and he should be considered armed and dangerous. Contact LASD Homicide with any information at 323-890-5000."

Contact LASD Homicide with any information at 323-890-5000. pic.twitter.com/2gPUBBybvv — Robert Luna (@LACoSheriff) January 22, 2023

California mass shooting investigation

The investigation was launched by the US law enforcement teams and police surrounded the van with tactical vehicles and bomb squad trucks for hours before going inside the van. After the US police ordered the suspect to come out of the van, they heard a sound and believed the driver may have shot himself, said law enforcement sources, reported CNN.

This was followed by the search operation of the van which led to “several pieces of evidence” linking Tran to the Monterey Park shooting, including a handgun, said Luna. Another incident in nearby Alhambra has also been linked to Tran, where a group of people had wrestled a gun away from an armed man at a dance studio. According to Luna, the US police and investigators are now working to determine the motive behind the California mass shooting.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden prayed for the victims in the mass shooting. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I’m monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead."