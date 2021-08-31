California: Massive Wildfire Approaches Lake Tahoe Following Mass Evacuation

A ferocious wildfire approached Lake Tahoe just hours after the roads were packed with fleeing cars when the California resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate. According to AP, the city, which is usually filled with tens of thousands of tourists, was evacuated on August 30 as the Caldor Fire expanded to the north and south. Due to the massive wildfire, communities across the state line in Nevada were also warned to get ready to leave.

“It’s more out of control than I thought,” evacuee Glen Naasz said of the fire.

As per reports, the fire on Monday crossed state highways and burned mountain cabins as it churned down slopes into the Tahoe Basin. Police and other emergency vehicles were seen heading to the affected region in a bid to protect homes. Vehicles loaded with bikes and camping gear were in gridlock traffic.

Fire spokesman Dominic Polito informed that additional teams have arrived and new firefighters were immediately dispatched to save homes. He said, “We’re flooding the area with resources”. “Wherever there are structures, there are firefighters on the ground,” he added.

Douglas County under evacuation warming

Amid the raging wildfire, residents just over the state line in Douglas County, Nevada were under evacuation warnings. The fresh orders came a day after the communities several miles south of the lake were abruptly ordered to leave due to the fire. According to AP, South Lake Tahoe’s main medical facility proactively evacuated dozens of patients, and the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office transferred inmates to a neighbouring jail.

“There is fire activity happening in California that we have never seen before. The critical thing for the public to know is evacuate early,” said Chief Thom Porter, director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

“For the rest of you in California: Every acre can and will burn someday in this state,” Porter added.

Meanwhile, due to the threat of the fire, the US Forest Service announced that all national forests in California would be closed until September 17. “We do not take this decision lightly but this is the best choice for public safety,” Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien said. It is worth mentioning that over 15,000 firefighters were battling dozens of California blazes, including crews from Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia. The Caldor Fire has scorched nearly 756 square kilometres since breaking out on August 14. The NWS (National Weather Service) warned of dangerous fire conditions and winds through Wednesday.

(With inputs from AP)



