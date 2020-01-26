The Debate
Nearly 100,000 Gallons Of Wine Spills Into California River After A Tank Leaks

US News

Nearly 100,000 gallons of wine spilled from a tanker at a Northern California vineyard and some leaked into a river that flows into the Pacific Ocean.

California

Nearly 100,000 gallons of wine spilled from a tanker at a Northern California vineyard and some leaked into a river that flows into the Pacific Ocean, according to the reports. Rodney Strong Vineyards in Healdsburg said that much of the leakage was captured in pumps and drainpipes in ponds at the winery or pumped from Reiman Creek after staff became aware of the leak from a tanker on January 22.

A spokesman for Rodney Strong, Chris O'Gorman said that they are investigating the matter which appears to be mechanical failure and said that they are not exactly sure of what caused the incident. They are deeply concerned about the leak and added that they are protecting their waterways in Sonoma County. 

Incident under investigation

O'Gorman added that they do not feel much wine got into the waterway and are investigating the other tankers. In addition, they have moved wine out of the area to prevent any future leaks.

Sheriff's Office helicopter crew at Sonoma County identified the source of the wine due to a frothy red foam lining the banks of the Russian River. Efforts have been made to recover wine as much as possible with estimates of 20 percent of the 97,112 gallons being contained and the effects are considered to be minimal.

The executive director of non-profit organisation Russian River Keeper, Don McEnhill said that they are lucky as it's winter, the river is high and there's a fair amount of dilution. The financial loss of nearly 100,000 gallons of wine is not yet known and the expected cost could be in millions. McEnhill told the media that the wine spill is likely the biggest in Sonoma County history.

