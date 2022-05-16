California: One Dead, 5 Injured In Shooting At Church Service; Suspect Detained

One person was left dead and five others were injured in a shooting during a meeting of Asian churchgoers in Southern California on Sunday (local time), said the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. In the latest update, the law enforcement has informed that the churchgoers managed to detain the gunman at Geneva Geneva Presbyterian Church, who shot multiple people and called their intervention an act of exceptional heroism and bravery”.

Dispatch received call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26pm. Four victims have been critically wounded , one with minor injuries. All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

Police, according to AP, has said that the suspect in the shooting is an Asian male in his 60s who investigators believe, is not a part of the community. Police also said that by the time they arrived on the scene, the man was hog-tied by the parishioners and was detained by churchgoers. Investigators were interviewing around 30 to 40 witnesses.

The attack was reported at 1:26 PM in the retirement city of Laguna Woods, the department said. Out of those injured, four suffered critical wounds, it added. The body of the deceased was discovered at the scene, sheriff’s officials said while adding that the injured individuals have been hospitalised.

At least 30 people witnessed the crime

Sheriff’s spokesperson, Carrie Braun said that there were at least 30 witnesses to the violence which took place at a Presbyterian church in a suburban Southern California community where the majority of residents are seniors. Braun also said that most of the people present inside the church are believed to be of Taiwanese descent.

The gunfire had erupted during a lunch reception honouring a former pastor of a Taiwanese congregation that even has services in Geneva, according to a statement from the Presbytery of Los Ranchos, a church administrative body. The presbytery’s Tom Cramer said in a statement on Facebook, “Please keep the leadership of the Taiwanese congregation and Geneva in your prayers as they care for the those traumatized by this shooting”.

Image/Inputs: AP