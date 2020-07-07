California Prison System's Top Medical Officer Replaced Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, while infections are drastically spiking through the prisons in California, the authorities announced the replacement of the state prison system’s top medical officer on July 6. According to media reports, the move was followed by California Governor Gavin Newsom’s criticism of a decision involving the transfer of hundreds of COVID-19 infected prisoners from Chino facility.

While the situation of coronavirus contagion remains grim in the state, the authoritarian shake-up in California prison occurred as they recorded three more deaths at San Quentin State Prison over July 4 weekend. It is the same facility where reportedly over 33.33 per cent of inmates have tested positive of coronavirus and six have died. Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 cases in the United States are nearing three million with over 130,200 deaths as per Johns Hopkins University tally.

The federal court-appointed receiver monitoring the health care of state prisons declared the removal of Dr R steven Tharratt as facility’s prison system’s statewide medical director. According to reports, he has now been appointed as a special health care adviser to the receiver. In California, at least 28 inmates have reportedly died and over 2,400 are currently infected with COVID-19.

Most infections reported in last two weeks

According to reports, most coronavirus cases in San Quentin State Prison were reported in the last 14 days after the transfer of at least 121 detainees took place in May from California Institution for Men in Chino. Condemning this decision, Newsom had said in a press briefing that “they should not have been transferred”. The California Governor has also stated the battling of COVID-19 crisis in the prison as “top priority” for the state administration. Newsom had also expressed his hope of reducing the inmate count in the San Quentin and said that they not only want to ensure the return of people to beaches and parks but also ensure moving out of prisoners.

“We don’t want to just send people out to park benches and homeless shelters,” Newsom said. “We have to make sure we responsibly move people out.”

Image: Representative/Pixabay



