California Residents Asked To Be 'hyper-vigilant' As They Leave Homes After Deadly Storm

The major California storm has affected the elite coastal enclave of Montecito and the area has to be vacated due to the floods in most parts of the state. The orders for the evacuation were announced on January 10 as heavy rain lashed the community near Santa Barbara, including home to celebrities such as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry, and Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey reported BBC.

Around 90% of Californians, some 34 million people in the most populous US state, have been kept under a flood watch, as per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports. "Relentless parade of cyclones" have been predicted in the next week by the weather forecasters, reported BBC. More than 10,000 people have been without power as of Monday afternoon and fourteen people have lost their lives in this California storm, as per the press release.

"We expect to see the worst of it still ahead of us. Be cautious," said Governor Gavin Newsom at a news conference.

Immediate evacuation orders were issued by Santa Barbara County. Taking to Twitter, Santa Barbara County wrote, "IMMEDIATE EVACUATION ORDER issued to the ENTIRE MONTECITO COMMUNITY. Includes all 15 zones of the Montecito Community, all Toro Canyon & Padaro Lane residents in the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District & all residents of Sycamore Canyon in the City of SB, and Montecito."

Later, the same orders were issued to all residents of the Serena Park area in Carpinteria.

Alert in Montecito due to California Storm

In view of the California storm, US governor Newsom has warned residents not to “test fate”. Taking to Twitter, the official account of Newsom wrote, "Newsom warned residents not to “test fate” as the brunt of the latest storm hits the state, adding that they should adhere to evacuation warnings and listen to public safety officials."

Meanwhile, President Biden acknowledged Governor Newsom’s request "for a federal emergency declaration, activating the full weight of the federal government to support California’s storm response and recovery efforts," read the press statement released on January 9. Taking to Twitter, Governor Newsom Press Office wrote, " Last night, @POTUS approved @CAgovernor’s request for a declaration of emergency." The tweet has been attached with a snip of the statement released by the White House.